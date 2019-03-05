

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Tuesday following the negative lead overnight from Wall Street after an unexpected fall in U.S. construction spending in December. Investor sentiment was also dampened by news that China lowered its economic growth target for 2019 to a range of 6.0 percent to 6.5 percent from the 2018 target of around 6.5 percent and unveiled huge tax cuts.



The Australian market is declining ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy decision due later in the day. The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 27.10 points or 0.44 percent to 6,190.30, after falling to a low of 6,180.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 30.00 points or 0.48 percent to 6,272.50. Australian stocks gave up some early gains to close modestly higher on Monday.



In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Westpac, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are lower in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.4 percent.



Shares of several companies that traded ex-dividend also weighed on the market. Shares of Nine Entertainment Co. and Spark Infrastructure are down more than 3 percent each, while Medibank is lower by more than 2 percent.



Among the major miners, BHP Group is declining more than 1 percent and Rio Tinto is down 0.7 percent, while Fortescue Metals is adding 0.2 percent.



Gold miners are mixed after gold prices extended losses to a sixth straight session overnight. Evolution Mining is declining more than 1 percent, while Newcrest Mining is up 0.2 percent.



Oil stocks are mostly higher after crude oil prices advanced more than 1 percent overnight. Santos is adding 1 percent and Woodside Petroleum is up 0.5 percent, while Oil Search is lower by more than 1 percent.



Coles Group said it will enter into a joint venture with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Australia Venue Co. Ltd. or AVC, which is controlled by KKR& Co., to manage the day-to-day operations of the 87 hotels that comprise its Spirit Hotels business, in a A$200 million deal. Coles will continue to manage the operations of the 243 retail liquor stores in Queensland and 10 retail liquor stores attached to Spirit Hotels venues in Western Australia and South Australia. However, shares of Coles are down 0.4 percent.



On the economic front, Australia also will see fourth-quarter numbers for its current account and February results for the Performance of Service Index from AiG.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is unchanged against the U.S dollar on Tuesday. The local currency was quoted at $0.7091, the same as on Monday.



The Japanese market is modestly lower. The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 64.15 points or 0.29 percent to 21,757.89, off a low of 21,666.34 earlier. Japanese shares rose sharply on Monday.



The major exporters are mostly lower on a slightly stronger yen. Mitsubishi Electric is declining almost 1 percent, Panasonic is lower by 0.3 percent, Canon is down 0.2 percent and Sony is unchanged.



In the tech sector, Advantest is declining more than 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is lower by almost 2 percent.



Among the major automakers, Honda is down 0.4 percent, Toyota is losing 0.6 percent and Subaru is losing more than 1 percent. Kyodo News reported, citing sources, that Toyota and Subaru have started to jointly develop a new electric car that is planned to be launched possibly in 2021.



In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is edging down 0.1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is lower by more than 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is declining more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum is lower by almost 1 percent even as crude oil prices rose overnight.



Among the major gainers, CyberAgent is rising more than 3 percent and Fast Retailing is higher by more than 2 percent.



On the flip side, Mitsui E&S is losing almost 5 percent, Taiyo Yuden is lower by 4 percent and IHI Corp. is down more than 3 percent.



On the economic front, the services sector in Japan continued to expand in February, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Tuesday with a services PMI score of 52.3. That's up from 51.6 in January and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The survey also showed that the composite index, which combines manufacturing and services data, fell to 50.7 from 50.9 in the previous month.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 111 yen-range on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan are also lower, while Shanghai is edging higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Monday after seeing initial strength following reports from multiple sources that the U.S. and China are in the final stage of negotiations on a long-term trade deal. However, buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading as traders waited for more concrete developments on the trade front. Negative sentiment was also generated by a report from the Commerce Department showing an unexpected drop in construction spending in the month of December.



The Dow slid 206.67 points or 0.8 percent to 25,819.65, the Nasdaq dipped 17.79 points or 0.2 percent to 7,577.57 and the S&P 500 fell 10.88 points or 0.4 percent to 2,792.81.



The major European markets closed mixed on Monday. While the German DAX Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index both rose by 0.4 percent.



Crude oil prices moved higher on Monday, amid growing optimism about a trade deal between the U.S. and China this month, and on OPEC-led output cuts. WTI crude for April added $0.79 or 1.4 percent to close at $56.59 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



