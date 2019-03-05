Study Ranks St Kitts and Nevis in World's Top 30 for Rule of Law - CS Global Partners

- The small Caribbean islands performed particularly well in terms of absence of corruption in the judiciary. St Kitts and Nevis was also ranked number one in the region for order and security and civil justice. Overall, the small island managed to outperform 13 European countries.

LONDON, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The World Justice Project (WJP) released its 2019 Rule of Law Index on Thursday, ranking St Kitts and Nevis as having the world's 30th best rule of law performance, amongst the 126 countries compared. Despite a general worldwide decline in how the rule of law is perceived and experienced, St Kitts and Nevis managed to outperform most of its Caribbean neighbours and 13 European countries.

The small dual-island nation registered highest in absence of corruption in the judiciary, scoring 0.94 out of 1.00. In the Latin America and Caribbean region, the study ranks the country as the leader in two of the eight factors measured. St Kitts and Nevis is declared best for Order and Security in the region, while Civil Justice on the twin islands is perceived and experienced as second to none in the entire Caribbean and Latin America region and 16th worldwide, outperforming world superpowers like Canada, the United States of America, France and the United Kingdom.

This comes at a time when the country had just introduced two new security measures to its exclusive Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. Those who wish to become citizens of St Kitts and Nevis - whose benefits have been attracting a select list of investors - must pass a series of security checks first. Once due diligence is successfully completed and their application is approved in principle, the citizenship hopeful then makes their financial contribution to the islands. In March 2018, Prime Minister Timothy Harris introduced a new investment channel under CBI, called the Sustainable Growth Fund. It has often been quoted as the most straightforward route to St Kitts and Nevis' Platinum Standard citizenship because it makes the process more streamlined and transparent.

Since one of the main drivers for investors seeking second citizenship is often due to weak rule of law in their countries of origin, many lucky recipients find that being citizens of St Kitts and Nevis brings them and their families, amongst others, much needed stability and security.



