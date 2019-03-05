Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

RusHydro commissions third hydropower unit at Ust-Srednekanskaya HPP March 5, 2019. Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces commissioning of the third hydropower unit at Ust-Srednekanskaya HPP, the country's largest hydropower plant currently under construction located on the Kolyma River in the Magadan region of the Far Eastern Federal District. The facility's installed capacity increased almost two fold - from 168 MW to 310.5 MW. Nikolay Shulginov, Chairman of the Management Board - General Director of RusHydro and Sergey Nosov, governor of Magadan took part in the opening ceremony. All main equipment of the plant, such as turbines, generators and power transformers is manufactured in Russia. The plant is being built by RusHydro's controlled company - JSC Ust-SrednekanHESstroi. About RusHydro RusHydro Group is one of Russia's largest generating companies. RusHydro is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia with over 400 generating facilities in Russia and abroad. The company also manages a number of R&D, engineering and electricity retail companies. Group's thermal assets are operated by subsidiary - RAO Energy System of East in the Far East of Russia. Total electricity generation capacity of the Group is 39.4 GW, heat capacity - 18.9 thousand GCal/h. Russian Federation owns 60.6% in RusHydro, the rest is held by other institutional and individual shareholders (over 360,000). The company's stock is traded on Moscow Exchange (MOEX). Company's GDRs in the IOB section of LSE, ADRs - in OTCQX. For more information: Investor Relations Department Tel. +7 (495) 225 3232 ext. 1607, 1319, 1304 ir@rushydro.ru

March 05, 2019 01:24 ET (06:24 GMT)