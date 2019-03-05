

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open on a subdued note Tuesday after China lowered its economic growth target for this year and warned of further turbulence in the global economy.



China cut its GDP growth target for 2019 to 6.0 percent from 6.5 percent and warned of tough challenges from rising debt and a trade dispute with the U.S.



Asian markets fell, though the downside remained limited as Chinese Premier Li Keqiang pledged to keep exchange rate of the Chinese yuan stable and announced cuts in taxes and fees worth nearly 2 trillion yuan ($289.28 billion).



The U.S. dollar stood close to a two-week high against key peers despite calls for a weaker greenback from President Donald Trump.



U.S. House Democrats on Monday sent document requests to 81 individuals and organizations associated with President Trump as part of an investigation over alleged wrongdoing by the president.



The letters followed a weekend warning from House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., who said Trump has tried to obstruct justice and must be investigated further.



Gold held near a five-week low while oil dipped on concerns over weak demand growth.



Overnight, U.S. stocks edged lower as weak data on construction spending offset investor optimism over a potential U.S.-China trade deal.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.8 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 0.2 percent and the S&P 500 shed 0.4 percent.



European markets ended Monday's session mostly higher after reports the U.S. and China are in the final stage of negotiations on a long-term trade deal.



The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.2 percent. The German DAX edged down 0.1 percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both rose by 0.4 percent.



