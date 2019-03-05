AM Best, the global credit rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry, will this week formally open its second European office, located in the city of Amsterdam. AM Best, which rates more than 3,500 companies in over 90 countries, currently has regional offices in London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai and Mexico City, with its world headquarters in the United States.

Nick Charteris-Black, managing director, market development for Europe, Middle East and Africa at AM Best said: "We are excited to be in Amsterdam. This new office in the Netherlands supports our growth strategy to provide rating services for the (re)insurance industry in Continental Europe. AM Best was drawn to Amsterdam for a variety of reasons, including its well-established financial centre, strong pool of talent and good transport links to the key European locations where our clients are based. This also brings a successful conclusion to our planning for Brexit to provide ongoing services to our EU 27 clients."

Jeroen Nijland, Commissioner at the Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency (NFIA), from the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs, welcomed AM Best to Amsterdam. He said: "I am delighted that AM Best has chosen to set up its operations in the Netherlands and house its European facility here. AM Best selecting the Netherlands is further proof that our country is very attractive for global businesses operating at the forefront of information and technological developments. We are located in the heart of Europe, have great access to an English-speaking talent pool, and excellent international digital and transport connections. With uncertainty due to Brexit, we welcome companies looking for an alternative and stable location as their new business base."

AM Best is to host a cocktail networking event on Thursday 7 March in Amsterdam to mark the occasion. Attendees to the launch party will also have the opportunity to hear first-hand from AM Best senior analysts on a range of topics, including insurance rating developments in various European countries and sectors. AM Best has published extensive research on the key trends impacting the insurance industry, including environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices, innovation and technology, Brexit, and emerging risks such as cyber.

Press and industry participants interested in attending the launch event should contact Lauren.Schaper@ambest.com for more information.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information

Contacts:

Nick Charteris-Black

Managing Director,

Market Development - EMEA

+44 20 7397 0273

nick.charteris-black@ambest.com

Angela Yeo

Senior Director,

Analytics Head of Operations

+31 20 308 5421

angela.yeo@ambest.com

Yvette Essen

Director, Research, Communications

& Media - Europe, Middle East Africa

+44 20 7397 0322

yvette.essen@ambest.com

Edem Kuenyehia

Director, Market Development &

Communications

+44 20 7397 0280

edem.kuenyehia@ambest.com