Systemair AB: Changes in the Systemair Group Management

Press release, 5 March 2019

Taina Horgan has been recruited as Director Business Development and will form part of the Systemair Group Management.

Taina comes most recently from a position as Sales Director at FlaktGroup and has long experience from Sales management and Business Development. Her career within the HVAC industry started at Systemair in 1999 until 2012 and she was involved in logistics, IT and sales development.

"I am very pleased to welcome Taina back to Systemair. Systemair has continued to develop and there is a need to strengthen the group management. Taina is very familiar with Systemair and has vast experience from the industry. She will quickly enter the role and contribute to the continued success of Systemair", says Roland Kasper, CEO, Systemair.

For further information contact:

Roland Kasper, CEO, + 46 73 094 40 13, +46 222 440 13

Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09, +46 222 440 09

Systemair AB, SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 222 440 00, www.systemair.com (http://www.systemair.com)

Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 50 countries in Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, Asia and South Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 7.3 billion in the 2017/18 financial year and currently around 5,800 employees. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the company was founded. During the past 10 years, the Company's growth rate has averaged about 9 percent.

Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Mid Cap List of the OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007. The Group comprises about 70 companies.

Pressrelease_Systemair_Changes_Group_Management_EN (http://hugin.info/138279/R/2237312/881283.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Systemair AB via Globenewswire

