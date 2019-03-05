Medicortex Finland Oy (http://www.medicortex.fi), a biotechnology company developing a diagnostic kit for brain injury detection based on a medical breakthrough biomarker, completed collection of samples in its second large clinical study. The trial recruited patients who came to the hospital due to a head injury or orthopedic injury and compared them to healthy volunteers.

"Collecting the human samples in this large clinical trial is a significant achievement for Medicortex, and represents an important step forward in the development of the ProbTBITM, a diagnostic kit for head injury" said Dr. Adrian Harel, Chief Executive Officer of Medicortex Finland. "Brain injury is a devastating condition leading to medical complications if not diagnosed. We have the opportunity to develop a portable non-invasive kit for quick detection of mild traumatic brain injury and concussion, and to help patients and families that so desperately need it

In the clinical trial Medicortex collected body fluid samples from total of 68 subjects, consisting of patients with head injury, patients with orthopedic injury, and healthy volunteers. Two main Finnish hospitals, Turku University hospital and Satakunta Central Hospital in Pori, served as study sites recruiting the patients and collecting the samples. The next step is analyzing the samples for the presence of the novel biomarker and to demonstrate statistical difference between the patients and healthy control subjects. "The biomarker we are targeting has never before been used for mild brain injury detection. The fact that we can readily find it in easily accessible body fluids such as urine and saliva enable us to develop a user-friendly diagnostic kit for concussion and mild TBI detection", says Dr. Harel.

Dr. Marten Kvist, Medical Director of Medicortex, says "We are excited of the clinical step which will confirm the diagnostic feasibility of the unique biomarker, it will be further developed into a diagnostic aid for first responders and paramedics, it will help prioritize evacuation and reframe from administration of contraindicated medications."

Medicortex is working towards the validation of a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) biomarker and incorporating it into a quick and reliable diagnostic kit (ProbTBITM) that can be easily used by the first responders and healthcare professionals.

Medicortex is currently raising money for the next step of clinical development and kit development. Everyone can help to develop the new diagnostic kit by investing.

Medicortex Finland Oy (http://www.medicortex.fi) is a biotechnology company dedicated to improving the diagnostics and treatment of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). Its current focus is to develop biomarker diagnostics that evaluate the extent and severity of TBI. Once the company completes the biomarker development its next goal will be to develop an innovative drug to halt the progression of brain injury.

