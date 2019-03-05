Novo Nordisk Pharma Ltd. partners with Health2Sync in Japan, bringing digital diabetes management to healthcare providers and patients

TAIPEI, Taiwan and TOKYO, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Health2Sync and Novo Nordisk Pharma Ltd. are partnering in Japan to support digital diabetes management and facilitate communication between diabetics and healthcare providers. Last December, the two companies agreed to support the localization and promotion of the "SyncHealth" App (known as Health2Sync outside of Japan) and web platform for patient management. For Japanese release by Novo Nordisk Pharma Ltd., please click here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/830174/Health2Sync_help_to_gain_better_understanding.jpg

People living with diabetes require constant vigilance in making the right lifestyle choices and remembering to take their medications. Health2Sync bridges the lengthy gap between doctor visits by enabling frequent digital touch points between patients and healthcare providers. Through its behavioral AI engine, the App can provide hints and nudges concerning meals, exercise, and blood glucose management, delivered in a compelling and friendly way that encourages users to stay adherent to their treatment plans.

"At Novo Nordisk we are guided by our patient-centred business approach," said John Dawber, Vice President and Head of Marketing Division, Novo Nordisk Pharma Ltd. (at the time of the partnering). "When we met the team from Health2Sync, it was clear that we have a shared mission in improving outcomes for people with diabetes. With this partnership, combining the passion and commitment of both organizations, we believe we will demonstrate shared value for the patient, the physician, and the Japanese Healthcare provider."

"We are excited to be partnering with Novo Nordisk in Japan, where the market is receptive to innovation at improving treatment process and patient experiences," said Ed Deng, Co-Founder and CEO of Health2Sync.

As part of the partnership, Novo Nordisk Pharma Ltd. will support the distribution and adoption of the SyncHealth App and healthcare provider platform in Japan. In the future, Novo Nordisk Pharma Ltd. aims to wirelessly connect its insulin delivery devices, enabling auto data recording of self-injected insulin. The SyncHealth App and the SyncHealth Platform are products developed for people living with diabetes, and H2 is solely responsible and liable for the products' usage. Also, when providing such products or services, H2 directly acquires user data (including personal information) after obtaining user's consent, and H2 is fully responsible and liable for preserving and processing such data.

About Health2Sync

Founded in 2013, Health2Sync provides a comprehensive health management platform for people with diabetes. It combines mobile, cloud, and data analytics, enabling patients to obtain personalized care, and allowing care providers and family members to care for patients remotely. With the largest network of clinics and hospitals, it is the leading solution in Asia that brings an effective yet scalable solution to diabetes management. It was selected as one of the "Best Diabetes Apps" in 2017 and 2018 by Healthline, one of the world's largest health information networks.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company with 95 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care. This heritage has given Novo Nordisk experience and capabilities that also enable it to help people defeat obesity, haemophilia, growth disorders and other serious chronic diseases. Headquartered in Denmark, Novo Nordisk employs approximately 43,200 people in 80 countries and markets its products in more than 170 countries. Novo Nordisk recognises the need for solutions beyond medicines. Utilizing technology, Novo Nordisk promotes digital health strategy by providing support tools, services and programs that can contribute to improving outcomes of patients. Novo Nordisk Pharma Ltd., is a Japanese affiliate of Novo Nordisk A/S.

More Info:

https://www.health2sync.com/



Health2Sync App: http://app.health2sync.com/h2sync