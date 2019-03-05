Intertrust Group: Intertrust sets major step in advancing its technology innovation through partnership with Viteos

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - 5 March 2019 - Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust" or "Company") [Euronext: INTER], a leading global provider of expert administrative services to clients operating and investing in the international business environment, today announces that it is starting a partnership with Viteos Fund Services Ltd., a leading provider of financial services technology solutions.

As part of the agreement, Intertrust has named Viteos as preferred provider to support the company's technological innovation. The partnership fits Intertrust's strategic priority to further develop its technology foundation to serve changing client needs.

Stephanie Miller, CEO of Intertrust: "Innovative technology solutions developed by Viteos for similar industries are exactly what our clients are waiting for, offering a seamless and effective experience. While enabling our clients to grow their global business sustainably, they also want tailored solutions to operate efficiently, transparently and with full insight into relevant data. This is precisely what we will be doing in partnership with Viteos.

"We're constantly enhancing our service offering to ensure that we deliver great value to our clients and technological innovation plays a crucial role in that. Not only do we optimise our service levels through smart use of technology, we also improve collaboration and achieve efficiency gains. The partnership with Viteos is another step of our strategy to become the leading tech-enabled corporate and fund solutions provider."

Shankar Iyer, CEO of Viteos: "Building technology solutions is the DNA of VITEOS and our investment over the past decade attests our commitment to making a difference in a complex industry. Providing our technology to manage full fund administration and operations outsourcing will benefit Intertrust and its clients. We're delighted to partner with a company who is as focused on quality and innovation as we are."

About Intertrust

Intertrust is a global leader in providing expert administrative services to clients operating and investing in the international business environment. The Company has more than 2,500 employees across 41 offices and 29 jurisdictions in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and the Middle-East. Intertrust has leading market positions in selected key financial markets, including the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Jersey and the Americas. Intertrust delivers high-quality, tailored corporate, fund, capital market and private wealth services to its clients, with a view to building long-term relationships. The Company works with global law firms and accountancy firms, multinational corporations, financial institutions, fund managers, high net worth individuals and family offices

About Viteos Fund Services

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, Viteos Fund Services provides customized straight-through-processing and integrates post-trade operations across virtually every asset class, currency, border, or structure for the alternative investment management industry in the United States, Europe and Asia. It is a leader in shadow-accounting, middle-and back-office technology and services and licenses its platform to investment managers.

