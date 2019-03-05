Hoylu AB: Hoylu Signs Reseller and Partnership Agreement with InDesign Technologies in Australia

Hoylu is excited to announce that it is expanding its partner network in Australia and New Zealand. The company has entered into a Reseller Agreement with InDesign Technologies).

With offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, InDesign are a new breed of consultants that exclusively design communications infrastructure and advanced technology systems that facilitate and support the evolution of the modern workplace.

InDesign's clients include some of the largest companies in Australia in industries such as Construction and Mining, leading universities around the country, and various government departments and agencies. The firm has delivered nearly 500 projects for its clients, winning more than 50 awards for its work.

Hoylu works with its partners around the world to provide its industry-leading Connected Workspaces to customers in Higher Education, Construction, and other industry verticals.

Stein Revelsby, Hoylu's CEO, commented: "We are excited to begin working with a leading integrator such as InDesign Technologies to expand on the success of the initial implementations we have completed in the Australian market. We look forward to jointly implementing our solution at many of their customers in the near future."

For more information, please contact:

Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com

Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

Hoylu AB

Hoylu delivers innovative enterprise solutions to allow global teams to collaboratively plan, create and share information that enrichen the user experience in the virtual office. The Hoylu Suite delivers a comprehensive set of personalized connected workspaces to enable teams across locations, on any device, to work smarter and with more fun across major industries including Engineering, Education, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Manufacturing, Graphic Design and many more. For more information: www.hoylu.com or visit www.introduce.se/foretag/hoylu

Ticker symbol: Hoylu

Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Stockholm

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550; ca@mangold.se

Publication

This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at (8:30) CET on March 5, 2019.