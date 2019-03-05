Bicycle Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle) product platform, announced today that Gavin Bennett, Ph.D., Bicycle's Director of Preclinical Development and Project leader for BT5528, will present at the 9th Annual World ADC Conference in London. The presentation, focused on Bicycle's pre-clinical BT5528 program for the treatment of solid tumours, will take place at 11:30 a.m. GMT on Wednesday, March 6.

"We expect BT5528 to be Bicycle's second clinical oncology product candidate and will build on the ongoing Phase I/IIa clinical study with BT1718. We are very excited about its potential to treat solid tumours," said Nicholas Keen, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Bicycle Therapeutics. "Preclinical data from our BT5528 program shows target-dependent anti-tumour activity across a range of EphA2-expressing tumour models without evidence of the profound toxicity seen with previous clinical-stage antibody drug conjugates targeting EphA2."

Dr. Bennett has also been invited to chair the "Discovery" track sessions at the conference.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics is developing a unique class of chemically synthesised medicines based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle) product platform to address therapeutic needs unreachable with existing treatment modalities. Bicycle's internal focus is in oncology, where the company is developing targeted cytotoxics (Bicycle Toxin Conjugates), targeted innate immune activators and T-cell modulators for cancers of high unmet medical need. Bicycles' small size and highly selective targeting deliver rapid tumour penetration and retention while clearance rates and routes of elimination can be tuned to minimise exposure of healthy tissue and bystander toxicities. The company's lead program, BT1718, is being evaluated in a Phase I/IIa trial in collaboration with Cancer Research UK. The company's unique intellectual property is based on the work initiated at the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, U.K., by the scientific founders of the company, Sir Greg Winter, a winner of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his pioneering work in phage display of peptides and antibodies, and Professor Christian Heinis. Bicycle has its headquarters in Cambridge, U.K., with many key functions and members of its leadership team located in the biotech hub of Boston, Mass. For more information, visit www.bicycletherapeutics.com or follow us on Twitter at @Bicycle_tx.

