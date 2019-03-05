The New Smart Delta for Maps Product Enables OEMs and Map Providers to Implement Updates Efficiently, Enhancing Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Automated Driving Features

HARMAN , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, today announced a new product Smart Delta for Maps for connected vehicles. This new product will allow car manufacturers to push new HD Maps updates in greater frequency, so drivers can benefit from up-to-date information, such as available parking spots or recent road works in near real-time.

The new resource-efficient product, which is part of the company's industry leading Over-The-Air (OTA) solution, resolves major challenges Smart Delta for Maps face currently limited size updates, and difficulties in updating over intermittent LTE or Wi-Fi Coverage. HARMAN's new solution can reduce the size of a map update to as low as 2.5% of the original size of the full map image in a failsafe and secure manner. HARMAN has re-engineered the update process, which typically take days, to occur near real-time with this new product.

"The maps we use on our smartphones today are suitable for consumers who can understand simple navigation instructions. However, as we move to Level 3 or 4 semi-autonomous vehicles, the need to make decisions on the road, will increase and will require more detailed and accurate maps. HARMAN's new Smart Delta for Maps for Connected vehicles, will allow OEMs and map providers to dramatically reduce the size of map updates using this technology, and by extension reduce the cost, transfer and amount of storage required on the vehicle," said Oren Betzaleli, Senior Vice President, Software Platforms, Connected Services, HARMAN.

Maps can take upwards of 8 to 20GBs of data. HARMAN's new Smart Delta for Maps can seamlessly integrate with a map provider's OTA service, allowing the OEM to leverage this new technology and continuously keep their customers' Navigation System up-to-date. Irrespective of the frequency of the map update releases and location, Smart Delta technology enables automotive OEMs and map companies to provide up-to-date map content across fleets and to multiple individual customers regardless of the OTA solution they use.

HARMAN Remote Vehicle Updating Service (OTA) with the new Smart Delta for Maps product are designed to provide a reliable and superior user experience through the following features:

New, built-in Smart Delta technology

Support of various maps based on Navigation Data Standard (NDS)

Advance connected urban driving with efficient Point of Interest (PoI) updates

Update only new data within the layer(s) of a map

