ZEE5 Deepens its Presence in Malaysia With Celcom in Partnership With Apigate

ZEE5's bouquet of over 100,000 hours of multi-lingual content to be available to Celcom subscribers

In a press conference in Kuala Lumpur today, Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer-ZEE5 Global, announced ZEE5's partnership with Celcom, Malaysia's premier and most experienced telecom operator.

This partnership will provide Celcom customers a secure and convenient payment mode, through Apigate's Direct Carrier Billing API, to subscribe to ZEE5's rich content bouquet.

ZEE5, which is a part of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), offers 100,000 hours of Indian Movies, TV Shows, News, Videos and exclusive Originals, across 12 languages including Hindi, English, Bengali, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri and Gujarati. It also offers 60+ popular Live TV channels, including ZEE's best loved channels.

This collaboration brings the range of ZEE5's exciting content, including top Tamil TV Shows like Sembaruthi, Poove Poochoodava and Yaaradi Nee Mohini, ZEE5 Tamil Originals including Kallachirippu, AmericaMapillai and D7 as well as recent blockbusters like Mersal and Kalavu to Celcom customers. The bouquet also includes Bollywood blockbusters like Kedarnath and Veere Di Wedding as well as dubbed Originals like Abhay (Kunal Khemu), Final Call (Arjun Rampal) and Rangbaaz (Saqib Saleem).

"We have an extremely aggressive global rollout plan charted out for ZEE5 over the next fiscal and ensuring we have the most relevant partnerships in place, is a key element of that. Malaysia is a high focus market for us, given its huge affinity for Indian and South Asian content and growing appetite for online video content. We will soon be launching content in international languages too including Malay, and we are extremely glad to partner with a key local operator like Celcom to jointly grow the opportunity in this market," said Amit Goenka, CEO, ZEE International and Z5 Global.

"As we rapidly expand our partnerships across the Globe, we're happy to announce Celcom as our first partnership in the South East Asian region. We're already seeing a strong response in Malaysia, and partnering with a leading telecom operator like Celcom will enable us to quickly scale up awareness and access to ZEE5 among their huge customer base," adds Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer- ZEE5 Global.

Zoran Vasiljev, Chief Executive Officer, Apigate, said, "Online Video streaming is a booming opportunity and we are excited to partner with a fast-growing platform like ZEE5 to enable their global expansion starting with Celcom in Malaysia."

