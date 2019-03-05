

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:45 am ET Tuesday, IHS Markit is slated to publish PMI data of Italy. Thereafter, final service PMI reports from France and Germany are due at 3.50 am ET and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit releases Eurozone final services PMI for February.



Ahead of these data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro dropped against the greenback and the pound, it held steady against the yen. Against the franc, it rose.



The euro was worth 1.1322 against the greenback, 126.71 against the yen, 1.1334 against the franc and 0.8592 against the pound as of 3:40 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX