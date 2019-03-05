Edison Investment Research - Food & Drink - Marlborough Wine Estates: Marlborough Wine Estates Group (MWE) has a strategy of growing its sales of bottled wines, both in New Zealand and internationally. The global market is strong and the popularity of quality NZ wine is growing. The company is seeing significant increases in New Zealand bottled wine revenues, as well as healthy increases in China and other overseas markets. Its success to date in growing market share has been encouraging and it intends to build further on this strong momentum.ISIN: NZMWEE0001S6

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...