Ranked number one in the medium-sized business category, Workhuman is celebrated by employees for the power of gratitude in the workplace

Workhuman (formerly Globoforce), the Irish technology firm, today announced that it has been named as The Best Workplaces in Ireland 2019 by the Great Place to Work Institute.Workhuman was ranked number one in the medium-sized workplace category and continues its run as the most successful Irish technology company of all time. This is the seventh year in a row that Workhuman has been recognised as a top Irish workplace for high scores on an employee survey and an assessment of its workplace culture and practices. As the world's fastest-growing integrated social recognition and continuous performance management platform, Workhuman helps brands around the world connect culture to shared purpose.

"This prestigious accolade is the perfect illustration of the power of bringing gratitude into every business, as the more gratitude in a company, the better it performs. We practice what we preach and know that our mission and people have made Workhuman the most successful Irish technology company in history," said Niamh Graham, vice president of global HR at Workhuman. "Our human applications are shaping the future of work by helping organisations, including ours, connect culture to shared purpose. At Workhuman, we continue to invest in our people by giving them a sense of purpose, meaning and empowerment through our platform, as they are at the very heart of our great culture and of our continued success. Receiving this great award fills not only me, but our entire organisation with great pride."

"Securing a place on the list of Best Workplaces in Ireland is a greater achievement that ever before. These organisations have opened up to us, giving us a deep understanding of the culture that drives their performance. Even though we're dealing with an unprecedented level of economic and political uncertainty, these Irish organisations are ready to deal with the challenges: they have built agility and plasticity into the core of their workplaces, developing the high levels of trust that are critical for adaptability," said John Ryan, CEO of Great Place to Work Ireland.

In May 2017, Workhuman unveiled its new Dublin headquarters in Park West and announced the creation of 100 jobs as the company continues to expand globally. In February 2019, Workhuman is proud to announce the addition of 150 jobs at its Dublin HQ, which further demonstrates its continued success and commitment to Ireland.

The award was presented at a ceremony at the Clayton Hotel on Burlington Road, Dublin, on Wednesday 27th February.

About Great Place to Work and the Assessment Process

Great Place to Work Ireland is part of a global network of culture consultants, with offices in 48 countries using an established methodology to publish lists at country, regional, and global levels. The best known of these is the Fortune 100 list of Best Companies to Work For in the United States. Our media partner in Ireland is The Irish Times, who develop the annual Best Workplaces Special Report.

The key defining feature of a great workplace is the level of trust that exists within it. From an employee's viewpoint, the definition of a great workplace is one where you trust the people you work with, you have great pride in what you do, and you enjoy the people you work with. The Great Place to Work Institute assesses the policies and practices in place in organisations under nine key areas: Inspiring, Speaking, Listening, Caring, Developing, Thanking, Hiring, Celebrating, and Sharing. They then benchmark these practices against other organisations in that country. The second key component of the assessment is an anonymous Trust Index survey that gathers the perceptions of employees under five dimensions: Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie. Finally, there is an in-depth qualitative analysis of open ended comments from employees.

The full 2019 lists of organisations and award winners, as well as rankings from previous years, are available at www.greatplacetowork.ie.

About Workhuman

Workhuman is the world's fastest-growing integrated Social Recognition and continuous performance management platform. Our human applications are shaping the future of work by helping organizations connect culture to shared purpose. With a consistent stream of gratitude fueling unparalleled, provocative workplace data and human insights, Workhuman Cloud is a critical software engine for global companies seeking to motivate and empower their people to do the best work of their lives. Workhuman (formerly known as Globoforce) was founded in 1999 and is co-headquartered in Framingham, Mass., and Dublin, Ireland.

