Cloudwords Expands into Europe with New Customer Success team and Partnership with BluprintX

New customer success team in Europe will support a growing list of customers and certified partners

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudwords, the leading provider of localization automation software and solutions, has expanded into EMEA to continue to develop better relationships with the growing customer base, and this initial team will be focused on Customer Success. The majority of Cloudwords daily users are based outside of North America and we proactively built a core team to on-board, enable and support these users on their timezone. In addition to our recent team expansion, we have also partnered with leading EMEA based Martech agency BluprintX, which will enable current and future Cloudwords customers to realize more value in their Marketing Technology strategy and ultimately, Cloudwords, faster.

"As the demand for the Cloudwords platform continues to grow, we need to ensure we have the proper team structure in place, globally," said Michael Meinhardt, CEO of Cloudwords. "This new Customer Success team, which will be based in the UK, and our partnership with BluprintX is a massive win for the global enterprise that continues to optimize their global marketing technology stack."

"We are very excited to partner with Cloudwords and help the global enterprise customer realize their business goals faster," said Lee Hackett, CEO of BluprintX. "BluprintX continues to expand globally, so this new partnership with Cloudwords supports our strategy to become the leading provider of marketing strategy, support and content creation for companies that truly care about optimizing their global go-to-market strategy."

About Cloudwords:

Cloudwords unleashes powerful project management capabilities to speed time to market for global campaigns and localized content at scale. By connecting marketing systems and automating project workflow, Cloudwords eliminates time-consuming tasks and delivers unprecedented visibility into the localization process. With Cloudwords, marketers realize the global value of their marketing technology stack, enabling the delivery of more personalized content, in more languages, to more customers at a speed and quality impossible to achieve with manual processes. Visit www.cloudwords.com to learn how global brands like Amazon Web Services, CA Technologies, and Palo Alto Networks use Cloudwords. Headquartered in San Francisco, Cloudwords is backed by Storm Ventures, UMC Capital and Marc Benioff, founder of salesforce.com .

About BluprintX:

BluprintX is one of the world's leading authorities in Martech, Salestech and Data use. Our purpose is to make marketers excel in their technology and data use across the globe. We want you to pull every ounce of value out of your investments and change the very heart of your business. We empower you to face the reality of your modern customer and make outstanding returns, because we want you to be the hero in the end.

Venturing out from our headquarters in the UK and offices in the US, Switzerland and the Middle East, our reach truly is global. Our dedicated teams of strategic consultants and certified technicians will focus on transforming your people, processes, technology, data and content, so you're ready to face this rapidly changing world, fast.

