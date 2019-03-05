

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday after U.S. construction spending unexpectedly fell in December and China cut its GDP growth target, raising fresh concerns about global growth slowdown.



China lowered its economic growth target for 2019 to a range of 6.0 percent to 6.5 percent from the 2018 target of around 6.5 percent, citing challenges from rising debt and a trade dispute with the U.S.



Meanwhile, on the trade front, Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan has stated that trade talks with the United States have been 'extremely difficult and time-consuming' due to the large differences between the two countries.



China's Shanghai Composite index jumped 26.67 points or 0.88 percent to finish at 3,054.25 after Premier Li Keqiang's annual work report to the National People's Congress mentioned about wide-ranging tax cuts and targeted monetary support for the economy. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished marginally higher at 28,961.60.



Japanese shares pulled back from a three-month high, with chipmakers and machinery firms underperforming amid concerns over slowing Chinese economy.



The Nikkei average eased 95.76 points or 0.44 percent to 21,726.28 while the broader Topix index ended down 0.51 percent at 1,619.23.



Robot maker Fanuc dropped 1.3 percent after surging as much as 3.5 percent in the previous session. Komatsu, Yaskawa Electric, Tokyo Electron and Advantest declined 1-3 percent. Pigeon Corp, which has large exposure to China, plunged 7.5 percent.



In economic news, the services sector in Japan continued to expand in February, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed with a services PMI score of 52.3, up from 51.6 in January.



Australian markets fell as investors locked in profits after four sessions of gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 recouped some early losses to end the session down 18.10 points or 0.29 percent at 6,199.30 as the Reserve Bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged and said it expects further progress in the reduction of unemployment and inflation returning to target. The broader All Ordinaries index slipped 21.10 points or 0.33 percent to 6,281.40.



Mining stocks declined as China's rebar and iron ore prices fell on demand concerns. BHP and Rio Tinto fell around 0.9 percent while mining contractor CIMIC Group lost 2.2 percent.



Banks as well as energy stocks ended on a mixed note. Grocery chain Coles Group fell slightly on news it will establish a joint venture with KKR -owned Australian Venue Co for the management of gaming and hotels business. The retailer's previous owner Wesfarmers finished marginally higher.



In economic releases, Australia had a seasonally adjusted current account deficit of A$7.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018, a government report showed. That exceeded expectations for a shortfall of A$9.1 billion following the A$10.7 billion deficit in the three months prior.



Separately, the service sector in Australia contracted for a second straight month in February, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed.



Seoul stocks fell on concerns over slowing growth in China and amid uncertainty over the Sino-U.S. trade deal. The benchmark Kospi dropped 11.43 points or 0.52 percent to 2,179.23.



Closer home, South Korea's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2018, the Bank of Korea said - following the 0.6 percent increase in the third quarter.



New Zealand stocks fell on profit taking after reaching a record high the previous day. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 13.80 points or 0.15 percent to 9,399.69. Fonterra Co-operative Group bucked the weak trend to end up by over 1 percent after appointing Miles Hurell as its permanent chief executive.



Overnight, U.S. stocks edged lower as weak data on construction spending offset investor optimism over a potential U.S.-China trade deal.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.8 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 0.2 percent and the S&P 500 shed 0.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX