sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
05.03.2019 | 10:31
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PAL-V Unveils the Production Model of Its Limited Edition Flying Car

RAAMSDONKSVEER, Netherlands, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) 2019, PAL-V unveiled the distinctive features of the PAL-V Liberty Pioneer, world's first production model flying car. The 90-piece limited edition is based on the PAL-V Liberty which was unveiled last year at the GIMS. It will open the next chapter of mobility. During the 5th & 6th of March (Press only) and between the 7th and 17th of March (Public days) the pioneer edition will be on display at Booth 1220 in Hall 1.

PAL-V unveils the production model of its limited edition flying car

"Last year we already announced that we were going to start with a limited edition of the PAL-V Liberty. This year we show the special elements of this limited edition of which delivery starts in 2020," says Dingemanse. Amongst other features, the PAL-V Liberty Pioneer Edition is equipped with a dual control cockpit and the Electronic Flight Instrument System. The full carbon package clearly distinguishes the Pioneer from the standard Liberty as well as a tailor-made interior and exclusive characteristic two tone colour scheme.

According to Dingemanse,CEO of PAL-V: "The Pioneer Edition is for those that want to be part of a unique group that writes history with us. They will be at the forefront of a mobility revolution, where we will no longer have cars that can only drive.They will be the first carflyers in their country, FlyDriving to any destination."

Developing a flying car takes a long time and a lot of persistence. It's a revolutionary development, especially as PAL-V developed a commercial vehicle that complies with existing regulations, very different from an interesting technical concept."Although more and more flying concepts are announced, only a handful of companies work on a real flying car: one that can both fly and drive, ideal for city to city mobility. The combination offers unprecedented freedom: personal door-to-door flying mobility," said Mike Stekelenburg, Chief Engineer at PAL-V. As Stekelenburg continues: "The gyroplane principle not only provides us with a safe and easy-to-operate flying car but it also enables us to make it compact and within existing regulations, which is the most important factor to build a useable flying car."

With the launch of the PAL-V Liberty Pioneer, PAL-V will open the next chapter of personal mobility. The Pioneer edition gives 90 people in the world the possibility to go above and beyond.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/830108/PAL_V_flying_car.jpg


© 2019 PR Newswire