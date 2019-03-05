PAL-V unveils the production model of its limited edition flying car

RAAMSDONKSVEER, Netherlands, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) 2019, PAL-V unveiled the distinctive features of the PAL-V Liberty Pioneer, world's first production model flying car. The 90-piece limited edition is based on the PAL-V Liberty which was unveiled last year at the GIMS. It will open the next chapter of mobility. During the 5th & 6th of March (Press only) and between the 7th and 17th of March (Public days) the pioneer edition will be on display at Booth 1220 in Hall 1.

"Last year we already announced that we were going to start with a limited edition of the PAL-V Liberty. This year we show the special elements of this limited edition of which delivery starts in 2020," says Dingemanse. Amongst other features, the PAL-V Liberty Pioneer Edition is equipped with a dual control cockpit and the Electronic Flight Instrument System. The full carbon package clearly distinguishes the Pioneer from the standard Liberty as well as a tailor-made interior and exclusive characteristic two tone colour scheme.

According to Dingemanse,CEO of PAL-V: "The Pioneer Edition is for those that want to be part of a unique group that writes history with us. They will be at the forefront of a mobility revolution, where we will no longer have cars that can only drive.They will be the first carflyers in their country, FlyDriving to any destination."

Developing a flying car takes a long time and a lot of persistence. It's a revolutionary development, especially as PAL-V developed a commercial vehicle that complies with existing regulations, very different from an interesting technical concept."Although more and more flying concepts are announced, only a handful of companies work on a real flying car: one that can both fly and drive, ideal for city to city mobility. The combination offers unprecedented freedom: personal door-to-door flying mobility," said Mike Stekelenburg, Chief Engineer at PAL-V. As Stekelenburg continues: "The gyroplane principle not only provides us with a safe and easy-to-operate flying car but it also enables us to make it compact and within existing regulations, which is the most important factor to build a useable flying car."

With the launch of the PAL-V Liberty Pioneer, PAL-V will open the next chapter of personal mobility. The Pioneer edition gives 90 people in the world the possibility to go above and beyond.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/830108/PAL_V_flying_car.jpg