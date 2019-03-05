

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving higher on Tuesday after China pledged to slash taxes and boost lending in a bid to prop up a slowing economy.



After cutting its economic growth target for 2019, China said its fiscal policy would become 'more forceful', with planned cuts of nearly 2 trillion yuan ($298.31 billion) in taxes and fees for companies.



Continued optimism over U.S.-China trade negotiations also offered some support.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 6 points or 0.1 percent at 5,292 in opening deals after gaining 0.4 percent the previous day.



Euronext was little changed as U.S.-based Nasdaq Inc. increased its offer to buy Norwegian stock exchange operator Oslo Bors.



Eurofins Scientific slumped 7 percent after saying it would reduce its investment in mergers and acquisitions in the coming years.



Total SA gained half a percent after it inked a pact with Russia's Novatek to buy 10 percent of the Arctic LNG 2 project.



Automakers Renault and Peugeot were trading mixed after data showed China's services sector expanded at the slowest pace in four months in February.



