Acquisition of Leading Danish Creative Agency Will Help Accenture Interactive Create a Full-Service Experience Agency in Nordics Region

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has entered into an agreement to acquire Hjaltelin Stahl, a leading Danish creative agency, known for its ability to create unique and consistent cross-media experiences for its clientsThe award-winning Copenhagen-based agency will become part of Accenture Interactive and boost its capabilities as an Experience Agency in the Nordic countries and beyond.

Hjaltelin Stahl is one of the leading and most awarded creative agencies in Denmark (Photo: Business Wire)

Hjaltelin Stahl, founded in 2003, is one of Denmark's largest independent agencies by revenue and was voted the best agency in Denmark in 2019 for the fourth consecutive year by 750+ marketing leaders in the annual MyImage survey. Hjaltelin Stahl creates cross-channel branding campaigns and digital experiences for brands such as Arla, COOP, IKEA, Suzuki and Telia. The agency employs approximately 150 creatives, visual designers, producers, technologists and communication consultants specializing in advertising, branding, film production, social and marketing automation.

"Experience is the battleground," says Anatoly Roytman, head of Accenture Interactive Europe, Africa and Latin America. "To win in today's market, brands must offer experiences that create value across every interaction throughout the customer journey. The addition of Hjaltelin Stahl proves that the Nordics is a strategic growth region for Accenture Interactive, both in terms of fostering creative talent and expanding digital capabilities as the leading Experience Agency."

Accenture Interactive recently announced the addition of talent from Swedish creative agency, The World Loves, and the acquisition of Kaplan. Accenture Interactive ranks as the world's largest digital agency, according to Ad Age

"Hjaltelin Stahl has always created communication and customer experiences under the tagline 'Logic Magic in Any Media.' Accenture Interactive has the same beliefs but at global scale," said Nicolai Stahl, creative director and partner, Hjaltelin Stahl.

Steffen Hjaltelin, chairman and partner of Hjaltelin Stahl, commented: "We have known for some time, that if we were to join anyone it would be Accenture Interactive. We each represent complementary skills and cultures that, together, will help us create even greater customer experiences."

"With the addition of Hjaltelin Stahl to Accenture Interactive we will significantly strengthen our ability to design, build and run the greatest customer experiences for our clients in Denmark and beyond," says Christian Dam, managing director of Accenture Interactive for Denmark. "Hjaltelin Stahl's team and their proven capabilities will perfectly complement and enhance our presence in Denmark and other Nordic countries."

In becoming part of Accenture Interactive, Hjaltelin Stahl will gain access to a scalable set of capabilities across design and innovation, content, marketing, and commerce experience platforms, and the ability to take advantage of Accenture Interactive's deep industry experience and global scale.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions underpinned by the world's largest delivery network Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 469,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture Interactive helps the world's leading brands transform their customer experiences across the entire customer journey. Through our connected offerings in design, marketing, content and commerce, we create new ways to win in today's experience-led economy. Accenture Interactive is ranked the world's largest digital agency in the latest Ad Age Agency Report, for the third year in a row, and was named a 2019 Most Innovative Company in Advertising by Fast Company. To learn more, follow us @accentureACTIVE and visit www.accentureinteractive.com.

