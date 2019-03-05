Visiongain Report Provides Critical Market-led Data on the $19bn Pre-Filled Syringes Market

LONDON, Mar. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Pre-Filled Syringes Market Forecast 2019-2029

Glass Pre-Filled Syringes, Plastic Pre-Filled Syringes, Pen Injectors and Autoinjectors, Insulin Therapies, Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) Therapies, Growth Hormones, Vaccines, PCSK9 Inhibitors

The global pre-filled syringes market was valued at $9.8bn in 2016. This market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2018, the glass pre-filled syringes submarket held 53% of the global pre-filled syringes.

Report Scope

• Global Pre-Filled Syringes market forecasts from 2019-2029

• Pre-Filled Syringes submarket forecasts by type from 2019-2029 covering:

• Glass Pre-Filled Syringes

• Pen Injectors and Autoinjectors

• Plastic Pre-Filled Syringes

• Forecasts from 2019-2029 of the leading therapeutic sectors for the Pre-Filled Syringes market:

• Insulin Therapies

• Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) Therapies

• Growth Hormones

• Vaccines

• PCSK9 Inhibitors

• Pre-Filled Syringes national market forecasts from 2019-2029, covering:

• United States

• Japan

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Brazil

• Russia

• India

• China

Each national market is further segmented by type and application.

• Forecasts from 2019-2029 of selected leading products:

• Enbrel

• Genotropin

• Humalog

• Humira

• Humulin

• Lantus

• Levemir

• Norditropin

• NovoMix

• NovoRapid/Novolog

• Praluent

• Repatha

• Rituxan

• Toujeo

• Trulicity

• Assessment of the leading pre-filled syringes manufacturers and related technology manufacturers.

• SWOT and STEP analysis of the global pre-filled syringes market.

AbbVie

Ache

Amega Biotech

Amgen

Antares Pharma

Aptar Stelmi

AstraZeneca

Baxter International

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bespak

Biocon

Bioject Medical Technologies

Biomarin

Biosidus

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Cambridge Consultants

CareFusion Corporation

Celgene

Centocor

Daikyo

Daikyo Seiko

Datwyler

Disetronic Group

Dong-A

Dr. Reddy's

Eisai Pharmaceutical

Eli Lilly

Ferring

Gan & Lee

Genentech

GeneScience Pharmaceuticals

Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer Medical Systems

GlaxoSmithKline

Haselmeier

Helvoet Pharmaceutical

Hospira

Incepta Pharmaceuticals

Janssen Biotech

Johnson and Johnson

LG Life Sciences/Biopartners

Mannkind

Merck & Co

Merck Serono

Mitsubishi Tanabe

Nektar Therapeutics

Nipro

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Ompi

OPKO Health

Oval Medical

Owen Mumford

PA Consulting Group

Palatin Technologies

Pfizer

PharmaJet

Pharmstandard

Polfa Tarchomin

Regeneron

Rhône Poulenc-Rorer

Roehr Products

Roselabs Bioscience

Samsung Bioepis

Sandoz

Sanofi

Schott

Schott Kaisha

Schott Xinkang Pharmaceutical Packaging

SciGen

Shanghai Celgen Bio-Pharmaceutical

Shanghai CP Guojin

SHL Group

Square Pharmaceuticals

Stevanato Group (Ompi)

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Terumo

Teva Pharmaceutical

the Stevanato Group (Ompi)

Tonghua Dongbao

UCB

Unilife

Vetter Pharma

Weigao

West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceuticals

Wockhardt

Ypsomed

Zeon

List of Organizations Mentioned in the Report

Battele Memorial Institute

Carl Zeiss Foundation

Centers for Disease Control (US)

European Society of Cardiology

National Health Service (UK)

Parenteral Drug Association

PATH

UNICEF

US Agency for International Development

US Federal Drug Administration

World Health Organization

