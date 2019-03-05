The unique spatial big data platform that enables companies to access dynamic contextual data announces Smart Cambridge partnership

GeoSpock - the extreme-scale spatial big data company that provides analytics, builds insight, and enables predictions across space and time today announced its commercial alliance with the Greater Cambridge Partnership, the first public sector organisation to sign up to its G-Cloud initiative.

The initiative will see the Smart Cambridge team utilise GeoSpock's spatial big data platform which processes data at speed and scale, generating spatial and temporal insights to develop a data-first smart city strategy. The initiative will democratise data from physical assets to enable better decision making by providing greater contextual understanding and delivering a single origin of data truth.

This will support the work of the Greater Cambridge Partnership and bring tangible benefits to the lives of residents, businesses and visitors, including improvements to traffic flow and citizen mobility, as well as to environmental initiatives and the future planning of the city.

By unlocking siloed data within the region, GeoSpock will provide a common data transformation Platform as a Service, run on Amazon AWS Cloud, on which Smart Cambridge can share information for the benefit of staff and third-party organisations working on urban innovation projects.

This will enable local councils to better plan for the future development of new homes and businesses, as well as for public utilities and infrastructure, such as electric charging points, smart roads, autonomous bus routes, and smart energy networks. Predictive analysis and real-time management of people's needs will also allow councils to plan resourcing ahead of time and improve sustainability.

Richard Baker, CEO of GeoSpock, comments: "Cambridge is one of the leading and most progressive smart cities in the UK, and we're thrilled to be embarking on this partnership to showcase how GeoSpock's technology can develop the city's future smart ecosystem. We are passionate about delivering better contextual understanding to enable more informed decisions for the benefit of the citizens, visitors, and businesses of the region particularly as the area is also home to GeoSpock's headquarters."

Claire Ruskin, Executive Board Member for the Greater Cambridge Partnership, and CEO of Cambridge Network, comments: "GeoSpock's spatial big data platform is extremely impressive and I'm eager to see the successes we can achieve together. This is an exciting new relationship for the Greater Cambridge Partnership that will provide a digital platform to support the transport infrastructure investments taking place in our region. By bringing together data that is currently locked in separate silos, Smart Cambridge will be able to input into decisions that enhance people's access between homes and daily destinations, optimise traffic flow, and reduce CO 2 emissions."

GeoSpock aims to become the de facto processing engine at the heart of next-generation infrastructure, including smart cities and the Internet of Everything (IoE), as well as powering future mobility applications, including the management of autonomous vehicle fleets. The company's revolutionary data engine analyses extreme amounts of contextual data in sub-second response time.

About GeoSpock

GeoSpock provides analytics,buildsinsight,andenablespredictionsacross space and time. Its proprietary spatial big data platform visualises extreme amounts of contextual data in milliseconds and its architecture has the ability to analyse trillions of geospatial and temporal data points in sub-second response time. Conceived by Dr Steve Marsh while reading for his PhD in Computer Science at Cambridge University and founded as a business in 2013, GeoSpock is the future of big data management, providing extreme-scale, high volume-ingest, ease of use, and interactive results. Learn more at www.geospock.com or on Twitter @GeoSpock

About Smart Cambridge

The work of Smart Cambridge is supported by the Connecting Cambridgeshire programme, led by Cambridgeshire County Council, with investment from the Greater Cambridge Partnership. www.connectingcambridgeshire.co.uk/smartcambridge

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005086/en/

Contacts:

Media contact for GeoSpock

sarah@geospockpr.com

+44 203 642 1124



Media contact for Smart Cambridge

Dan Clarke, Strategy and Partnerships Manager

Daniel.clarke@cambridgeshire.gov.uk