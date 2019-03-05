

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Tuesday as the pound weakened ahead of Brexit talks with the EU around the divisive Irish backstop.



On the data front, a closely watched survey showed that there was a modest upturn in service sector output in February.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 23 points or 0.33 percent at 7,158 in opening deals after rising 0.4 percent on Monday.



Ashtead Group fell 2.3 percent. The company reported a rise in pretax profit for the third quarter and said it expects full-year results to be in line with the board's expectations.



Vodafone Group jumped 2 percent after it unveiled plans of a bond issuance.



Troubled retailer Debenhams slumped 7.6 percent after a profit warning.



