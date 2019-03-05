YCD Wins First Prize at Digital Signage Awards With Amazon's Understory at the Spheres Project and Selected Finalist at APEX Awards With The Amazon Project

NEW YORK, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- YCD Multimedia , the leading global provider of advanced digital signage solution announced today the company winning of the prestigious Digital Signage award in corporate communications category, as well as selected as a finalist at the APEX awards in Experiential category.

Both awards are given to outstanding digital signage projects, chosen by an independent panel of industry professionals. The winners at APEX awards will be announced during DSE2019 show on March 27th in Las Vegas.

Understory at The Spheres is the latest addition to Amazon's downtown Seattle headquarters. The complex opened in early 2018 to Amazon employees and limited public access.

YCD's Cnario suite enables the massive size digital canvas as a visual storytelling, curated across a series of LED columns arranged in a semi-circle around the audience with voice over for the various shows.

"Because of the unique qualities of the content we created, it was critical to gracefully integrate the digital with the physical elements of the space. While there's certainly a great deal of video processing and rendering happening behind the scenes, we also needed the media content presentation to feel effortless and soothing to the visitor," said Gabe Kean, founder of Belle & Wissell, who designed the project.

"As we embark on the 20th anniversary of YCD, we are honored to accept these awards and see that when innovation meets creativity, the result is a powerful experiential space. Together with our partner Whitlock, we provided the solution and tools to support Belle & Wiselle's creative vision and execution. We are very grateful for AMAZON as a customer and dedicate this award first and foremost to them," said Sam Losar, YCD CEO.

About YCD Multimedia

A global provider of advanced digital signage software solutions, serving the retail, telecom, banking, entertainment, hospitality, educational, transportation, and corporate communication markets. YCD provides businesses and organizations with a fully-scalable platform to attract and engage customers while communicating their brand. YCD's software offers unmatched capabilities in driving digital signage networks, including high-impact video and mosaic walls in a native, pixel-perfect resolution. To date, the company has partnered with industry-leading customers, including Fortune 500 corporations and some of the world's most recognized brands such as Microsoft, Comcast, AT&T, T-Mobile, Samsung and many more. YCD operates worldwide with an international network of partners serving clients around the globe.

Contact:

Revital Alcalay

VP Marketing

P +972-9-9570123 x268

M +972-52-8555331

RAlcalay@ycdmultimedia.com

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/827729/YCD.jpg )