05.03.2019
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Vaisala Group: Vaisala Corporation's conveyance of treasury shares in accordance with share-based incentive plans

Vaisala Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
March 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. (EET)

Vaisala Corporation's conveyance of treasury shares in accordance with share-based incentive plans

A total of 88,452 of Vaisala Corporation's treasury shares have been conveyed without consideration to the 30 key employees participating in the Share-based incentive plan 2016 and Restricted share-based incentive plan 2016 under the terms and conditions of the plans.

The directed share issue was based on an authorization given by the Annual General Meeting held on April 10, 2018.

Following this directed share issue, the number of series A treasury shares is 558,184.

More information
Kaarina Muurinen, CFO
Tel. +358 40 577 5066

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 80 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs approximately 1,850 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. www.vaisala.com www.twitter.com/VaisalaGroup


