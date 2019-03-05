

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMY.PK, WKCMF.PK) announced, for 2019, it expects Group sales to climb by a mid-single-digit percentage versus last year's 4.98 billion euros amid higher polysilicon and chemical sales volumes. EBITDA will be between 10 and 20 percent lower than last year's figure, and will accordingly affect other earnings indicators. The company noted that a significant contributing factor to the projected EBITDA decline are lower average prices anticipated for polysilicon in the current year.



Wacker Chemie expects net cash flow for 2019 to be clearly positive and significantly higher than last year's figure.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX