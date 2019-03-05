

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices held near a five-week low on Tuesday as an uptick in U.S. Treasury yields continued to underpin demand for the U.S. dollar.



Spot gold was down about 0.1 percent at $1,285.08 per ounce, after hitting its lowest level since Jan. 25 at $1,282.50 in the previous session. U.S. gold futures were down 0.15 percent at $1,285.75 an ounce.



The dollar climbed on optimism over a potential U.S.-China trade deal after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that trade talks with China aimed at ending tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of products would be successful.



Elsewhere, Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan has stated that trade talks with the United States have been 'extremely difficult and time-consuming' due to the large differences between the two countries.



Meanwhile, China has cut its growth target for the year, but unveiled plans to boost spending, increase foreign firms' access to its markets, and cut billions of dollars in taxes.



