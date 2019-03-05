The "2018 Air Purifier Market: Germany" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive analysis of the Air Treatment Systems (Air Purifiers) Market in Germany including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints and market forecasts to 2024.

For the purposes of this research, air treatment systems (also known as air purifiers) are portable systems and are defined as the following:

Ultraviolet (UV) Air Purifiers

Ion Generators/Ionizers

Ozone Generators

Electrostatic Air Purifiers, Charged Media Filters

Hybrid/Combined Air Purifiers

HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) Filters

Active Carbon Systems

Photo Catalytic Oxidation Air Purifiers

Others (any other technology)

The report captures the following information about the Air Purification Market in this country:

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2017 2024)

Market Share by Revenue

Growth Drivers Restraints

Market Trends

Pricing Trends

Market Landscape

Quotes from Industry Participants

Sales by Key Areas

Technology Trends

Split by End-User (Residential and Commercial Applications)

Split by Technology (HEPA, Electrostatic precipitators, ion generators UV light, ozone Generators, and others)

Distribution Trends

Best Selling Products by Square Footage

Warranty Trends

Key Topics Covered:

I Definitions

II Germany Air Treatment Systems (Air Purifiers) Market

a Country Profile

b Market Drivers

c Market Restraints

III Market Data

a Revenue Forecast, 2018-2024

b Market Share by Revenue, 2017

c Pricing Trends by Revenue, 2017

d Distribution Trends by Revenue, 2017

e Split by End User, by Revenue, 2017

f Technology, by Revenue, 2017

g Best Selling Products, by Coverage Area, by Revenue, 2017

IV Sales Areas Technology

V Quotes on Market Trends from Industry Participants

VI Market Trends, Competitor Communication

VII Acronyms

Companies Mentioned

Amway

Beurer GmbH

Blueair

Daikin Industries

De'Longhi SpA

Helen of Troy

Philips

Plaston AG

Sharp Corporation

Venta-Luftwscher GmbH

