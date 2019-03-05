Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) today made the global debut of the MITSUBISHI ENGELBERG TOURER next-generation crossover SUV concept at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show*1. Embodying the "Drive your Ambition" corporate tagline, the MITSUBISHI ENGELBERG TOURER uses MMC's established and advanced electrification and all-wheel control technologies to raise SUV appeal to a new level.

MMC also will be giving demonstrations of the DENDO DRIVE HOUSE (DDH) System at the show. DDH is a new energy ecosystem which allows owners of electric vehicles to generate, store and share energy automatically between their car and home, further enhancing the value of electric vehicles. DDH is a V2H*2 based system which will be offered to customers at Mitsubishi dealerships when buying a battery-electric (EV) or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV). MMC plans to start offering the service initially in Japan and Europe later this year.

*1…Officially, Le 89e Salon international de l'automobile Geneve 2019. March 5 and 6 are Press Days, while the show is open to the public from March 7 through 17. The official web site can be accessed at the following URL: https://www.gims.swiss

*2…Vehicle to Home: A system of supplying homes with electric power stored in EV/PHEV batteries.

1. MITSUBISHI ENGELBERG TOURER

1) Concept

Engelberg is a well-known ski resort in the Central region of Switzerland that offers grand panoramic vistas and is known for its challenging off-piste runs that offer freestyle and freeriding fun for skiers and snowboarders.

The MITSUBISHI ENGELBERG TOURER is a Twin Motor 4WD plug-in hybrid EV (PHEV). As befits the ENGELBERG TOURER name, the vehicle offers high levels of running performance that allow the driver to enjoy driving in all weather conditions and on any road surface with confidence. The vehicle's driving performance, paired with the long cruising range inherent to a PHEV, allows for journeys to places with no charging infrastructure. The innovative interior packaging offers both passenger capacity and ample storage space, which ensures a satisfying drive for passengers on the way to their destination. The ENGELBERG TOURER stirs driver and occupants' curiosity, and sense of adventure, as they seek to go further and take a step beyond anything they have experienced before.

2) Design

MITSUBISHI ENGELBERG TOURER, as its name suggests, has been designed as an elegant and functional well-rounded crossover SUV. Mitsubishi has crafted a design that offers the unique "Mitsubishiness" the brand is known for. The bold body styling speaks to the vehicle's power and reliability that allows it to navigate on and off the road with confidence. The spacious interior offers generous cabin space, and high levels of quality and functionality. Fog lamps fitted to an auto-open/close roof box and front/rear bumper under guards ensure the ENGELBERG TOURER is both styled and well-equipped for an active lifestyle.

3) Onboard technologies

The MITSUBISHI ENGELBERG TOURER takes MMC's Twin Motor PHEV system fostered and developed in the Outlander PHEV and, using next-generation electrification and all-wheel control technologies, evolves it into an even more appealing vehicle propulsion system. The combination of the PHEV system and connected car technologies allow the MITSUBISHI ENGELBERG TOURER to be driven in all weather conditions and over all types of roads with greater reassurance.

The MITSUBISHI ENGELBERG TOURER uses a PHEV system that befits an innovative, next-generation crossover SUV. The large capacity drive battery is fitted beneath the floor in the middle of the vehicle. It uses MMC's Twin Motor system that locates high output, high efficiency motors at the front and rear, while providing cabin space that still allows for three-row seating.

uses a PHEV system that befits an innovative, next-generation crossover SUV. The large capacity drive battery is fitted beneath the floor in the middle of the vehicle. It uses MMC's Twin Motor system that locates high output, high efficiency motors at the front and rear, while providing cabin space that still allows for three-row seating. The engine is a 2.4L gasoline unit designed for the PHEV system. In series hybrid mode, the engine acts as a high-output generator and achieves a high regeneration rate, while the large displacement will make for quiet operation and excellent fuel mileage. In addition to the high efficiencies in the PHEV system itself, the MITSUBISHI ENGELBERG TOURER uses detail low-consumption technologies such as radiator grille shutters to reduce drag.

uses detail low-consumption technologies such as radiator grille shutters to reduce drag. MITSUBISHI ENGELBERG TOURER has an EV cruising range of over 70km (WLTP cycle), and with a fully charged battery and full fuel tank, it has a total cruising range of over 700km (WLTP).

<4WD System>

MITSUBISHI ENGELBERG TOURER uses MMC's Twin Motor full-time 4WD system with high output, high efficiency motors driving the front and rear axles. Utilizing know-how developed from the Lancer Evolution series, the system uses Active Yaw Control (AYC *3 ) to tailor torque split between the front wheels. These components are matched with MMC's Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) integrated vehicle behavior control system which delivers a dramatic improvement over conventional AWD systems in dynamic performance. Acceleration, cornering, stopping by integrally controlling the braking force at each wheel (Anti-lock Braking System, ABS) and the front and rear motor output (Active Stability Control, ASC *4 ) are all improved, with an eye to providing driver confidence in all situations.

uses MMC's Twin Motor full-time 4WD system with high output, high efficiency motors driving the front and rear axles. Utilizing know-how developed from the Lancer Evolution series, the system uses Active Yaw Control (AYC ) to tailor torque split between the front wheels. These components are matched with MMC's Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) integrated vehicle behavior control system which delivers a dramatic improvement over conventional AWD systems in dynamic performance. Acceleration, cornering, stopping by integrally controlling the braking force at each wheel (Anti-lock Braking System, ABS) and the front and rear motor output (Active Stability Control, ASC ) are all improved, with an eye to providing driver confidence in all situations. The Twin Motor 4WD driveline delivers outstanding front/rear torque split response and is distinguished by the feeling of acceleration inherent to electric-motor drive, which generates maximum torque in an instant. Torque split control between the front wheels improves driving performance to deliver a level of nimble and feel-good handling unimaginable in a vehicle of this size. It also increases stability by reducing wheel slip on unmade and snow-covered roads to ensure that maximum drive torque is transmitted to the road surface.

*3…Using steering wheel angle, yaw rate, drive torque, brake pressure, wheel speed and other information to accurately determine driver intent and vehicle behavior, the system controls torque split to, and brake force at, the front wheels so that vehicle behavior faithfully and safely reflects driver intention.

*4…Reduces instability in vehicle behavior that results from slippery road surfaces or sudden steering inputs.

When the driver enters a destination in the onboard navigation system, the Connected Car System uses weather, temperature, topography, traffic and surface condition information to select the optimum drive mode and tailor torque split through drive battery energy management and the S-AWC system. This allows safe and comfortable driving, as well as optimal fuel economy.

The MITSUBISHI ENGELBERG TOURER uses its motor drive to deliver powerful driving and excellent environmental performance. With its point-and-go drivability and all-wheel control that delivers outstanding stability, it enables the driver to accelerate, corner and brake safely and surely as they follow the intended line in any driving scenario.

2. DENDO DRIVE HOUSE (DDH)

The DENDO DRIVE HOUSE (DDH) is a packaged system comprised of an EV/PHEV, a bi-directional charger, solar panels, and home battery that is designed for home use. This is a one-stop-shop service to be available at MMC dealerships in select markets around the world that will bundle the sale, installation and after-maintenance*5 of the system components. The package allows the customer to charge their EV/PHEV at home using solar-generated power, and to supply electricity from their EV/PHEV to the home. DDH offers customers savings on electricity costs and the provision of an emergency power source.

*5…In certain countries and regions, installation and after-maintenance will be handled by outsourced contractors.

The DDH system delivers significant cost benefits. The customer can reduce fuel costs by using solar panels to generate power during the day for charging EV/PHEV and domestic storage batteries. At night, they can reduce power costs by using a bi-directional charger to supply power from their EV/PHEV to the home.

The customer can contribute to the creation of a low-carbon society by using the

electricity generated by solar panels to power domestic appliances or provide power to operate the EV/PHEV.

electricity generated by solar panels to power domestic appliances or provide power to operate the EV/PHEV. DDH provides an emergency power source that can supply power from the EV/PHEV or storage battery to run appliances in the home.

DDH will be offered as an inclusive package at Mitsubishi dealerships, making it easier for the customer to purchase all system components.

Mitsubishi Motors is working to make customer lives more affluent and convenient through the electrification of its vehicles. When moving, the electric vehicles respond faithfully to their driver's intentions. When parked, it is a partner that can be depended on. DDH is a proposal that brings a new kind of value to the electrification of vehicles.

