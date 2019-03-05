Occupant Classification System Market to Showcase Nimble Growth Motivated by Sensor Innovation in Automobiles, Reports Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The purpose of an occupant classification system (OCS) is to ensure passenger safety. This modern-age passenger safeguard system is incorporated in most cars these days. Interestingly, the occupant classification system is an active part of the air bag system and denoted to as the supplemental restraint system. Over the past few years, higher dependency on electronic systems to upgrade passenger safety has led to the rise in demand for OCS systems. Fact.MR has carefully compiled an informative research report titled "Occupant Classification System Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028", which is published on its wide data repository. This assessment helps in understanding the changing trends supported by innovations and manufacturer collaborations expected to happen in the coming years.

According to this Fact.MR study, the unit sales of occupant classification system have likely surpassed 205 billion units in 2018, thereby, delivering 5.8% Y-o-Y growth in 2018; far better than the statistics recorded in 2017.

Request For Sample Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2365

Focus of Automakers on Sensor Innovations Favor the Market for OCS

The report highlights that sensor innovation has become one of the most trending inclusions to the automotive industry that is experiencing significant stakeholder care in terms of investments. Considering multiple sensor technologies underway, occupant classification system technology, for example occupant gesture-recognition has become the key sensing technologies where the focus of automotive OEMs' is concerted. In addition, the occupant classification system producers have observed a number of collaborations for implementing these technologies across latest automobile models.

Compact & Mid-Sized Passenger Cars Together Form the Largest Installation Share for Occupant Classification System

The installation of passenger presence detection system are largely active in four-wheel drives. Hence, the rising sales of passenger cars have encouraged the revenues of occupant classification system on a major level. Based on this report, the passenger car segment almost acquired over two-third of the occupant classification system demand in 2018.

Browse Full Report on Occupant Classification System Market with TOC- https://www.factmr.com/report/2365/occupant-classification-system-market

Furthermore, it is also mentioned that rise in the ownership of compact & mid-sized passenger vehicles has steered growth in the installations of OSC. Employment of OCS in electric vehicles observed a significant 7% Y-o-Y growth in the year 2018, as reported by Fact.MR.

China Emerges as a Lucrative Market for OCS systems

Based on the statistics acquired by OICA, China books over 40% of the global vehicle production, thus presenting a profitable marketplace for auto parts manufacturers comprising OEMs as well as aftermarket players. This smart study issued by Fact.MR reveals a valuation which showcases China's dominance in the OCS market in the year 2018. The sales of occupant classification system surpassed 75 Bn units and further accounted more than one-third of global sales. After China, Western Europe delivered significant demand for OCS systems, which is expected to gain pace in the near future.

Request Methodology of this Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2365

The final section of the report is dedicated to the leading players operational in the occupant classification system market. Some of these manufacturers include names like Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, TE Connectivity, AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., Aptiv, Joyson Safety Systems and IEE Sensing. Each of these players are analyzed in terms of product development, collaboration strategies and partnership with distributors.

Popular Industrial Goods Market Reports from Fact.MR

Low GWP Refrigerants Market- New study from Fact.MR estimates the low GWP refrigerants market at US$ 18 billion, remains bullish on impressive growth of the low GWP refrigerants market.

Advanced High Strength Steel Market- Superior ductility combined with enhanced usability sets the third-generation AHSS apart from other generations of advanced high strength steel. While a few manufacturing companies have already launched new and exclusive products under this classification, other companies are working toward developing exclusive versions.

Aircraft Pumps Market- Growing customer base combined with low operating costs is likely to benefit aircraft components manufacturers and OEMs in future. Airlines are increasingly opting for lightweight pumps that can improve fuel-efficiency. Additionally, growth in air passenger traffic is leading to shorter replacement cycle, this is driving demand for aircraft pumps by Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) industry.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that's why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

Rohit Bhisey

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/