Brushless DC Motor Market Worth $23.82 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 6.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global brushless DC motor market size is expected to reach USD 23.82 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. These motors are thermally resistant, require low maintenance, and operate at low temperatures, eliminating any threat of sparks. Low maintenance and operational costs and rising adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) are some of the key factors driving the market. The emergence of sensor-less controls for brushless DC type is likely to help enhance the product durability and reliability, thereby reducing the number of mechanical misalignment, electrical connections, as well as the product weight and size. These factors are estimated to drive the market further over the forecast period. Furthermore, growing production of vehicles due to escalating demand across the globe is anticipated to have a positive impact on the industry development.

Read 95 page research report with TOC on "Brushless DC Motor Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report, By Voltage (0 - 750 watt, 750 watt - 3kW, 3kW - 75 kW, 75kW and above), By End Use (Industrial Machinery, Motor Vehicles), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/brushless-dc-motors-market

Brushless DC motors are used in motor vehicle applications, such as in sunroof systems, motorized seats, and adjustable mirrors. These motors are also being used for performance applications in vehicles, such as chassis fittings, power-train systems, and safety fittings, owing to simple structure, less maintenance requirements, and extended operational life. Thus, widespread usage of these motors by automobile industry is anticipated to fuel the market growth over the years to come. The product is also used in EVs in mechatronic systems, primarily in batteries for accumulators and power electronic converters, owing to its advantages including high operating speed, compact size, and quick response time. Production of EVs is also on rise globally supported by the government initiatives encouraging the use of non-conventional fuels to reduce the adverse impacts of carbon emissions. These factors are also estimated to contribute to the industry growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global brushless DC motor market on the basis of voltage, end use, and region:

Brushless DC Motor Voltage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

0 - 750 Watts



750 Watts to 3 kW



3 kW - 75 kW



75 kW and Above

Brushless DC Motor End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Industrial Machinery



Motor Vehicles



Safety





Comfort





Performance



HVAC Equipment



Aerospace & Transport



Household Appliances



Others

Brushless DC Motor Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

