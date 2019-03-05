

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT) announced earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $0.80 billion, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $1.09 billion, or $1.99 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue held steady at $22.73 billion



Target Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $1.53 vs. $1.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.52 -Revenue (Q4): $22.73 Bln vs. $22.73 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.32 - $1.52



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX