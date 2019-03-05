Arc Aroma Pure AB: 190305 Aarhus Vand starts evaluation of dynaCEPT

Aarhus Vand, Aarhus Denmark, and Arc Aroma Pure AB (ArcAroma), Lund Sweden, have agreed to jointly evaluate ArcAroma's technology dynaCEPT to increase biogas production from sewage sludge and improve dewaterability, viscosity of the sludge and foaming. The test will start at Egaa wastewater treatment plant in Aarhus this spring and continue up to six months. The aim of the evaluation is to optimize the performance of Egaa wastewater treatment plant, but also to test new technologies for ReWater, the future resource recovery plant in Marselisborg.



Contact at Aarhus Vand: Laura Bailon, LAB@aarhusvand.dk

Contact at ArcAroma: Johan Möllerström, johan.mollerstrom@arcaroma.com

For more information, please contact:

Johan Möllerström, CEO

(+46) 768 - 86 81 78

Johan.mollerstrom@arcaroma.com

This information is such information that Arc Aroma Pure AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set above, at March 5, 2019 at 13:00 CET.