

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2018 on Tuesday, retailer Target Corp. (TGT) initiated earnings and comparable sales guidance for the first quarter and full-year 2019.



For the first quarter of fiscal 2019, Target expects a low- to mid-single digit increase in comparable sales, with both earnings from continuing operations and adjusted earnings to be in a range of $1.32 to $1.52 per share.



For fiscal 2019, the retailer projects a low- to mid-single digit increase in comparable sales, with both earnings from continuing operations and adjusted earnings to be in the range of $5.75 to $6.05 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.43 per share for the first quarter and $5.61 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Additionally, the company reported fourth-quarter comparable sales growth of 5.3 percent on traffic growth of 4.5 percent. Comparable store sales grew 2.9 percent, and comparable digital sales grew 31 percent.



For both the fourth quarter and full year 2018, the company saw healthy comparable sales growth and market-share gains across all five of its core merchandise categories.



