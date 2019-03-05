Wound Dressings Market - Market Drivers, Competitive Analysis, Growth Factors, Forecast From 2017 To 2022: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wound dressings market is anticipated to rise at a staggering CAGR of 5.4% by 2022. Wound dressing and wound healing are complementary to each other and it is a constantly evolving field, as new technologies and research have been playing a vital role in the quality of patient care. Nurses today follow a modern approach for treating a wound and making appropriate decisions for pre and post treatment. Constant evaluation and goal setting is crucial to monitor the affected area. Acute wounds have a great potential to turn as chronic in a short time. Hence, the development of novel interventions in wound care is an area of extensive research. On a global scale, major incidences of injuries occur in the developing nations which in turn calls for suitability in medical service and treatment. The drivers for wound dressings market include growing awareness in patients for personal hygiene and growth of disposable income in population. In addition, medical advances in the wound dressing applications contribute significantly to the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the market growth is highly stimulated due to enhances in medical technology, availability of medical workforce and rise in personal care.

Product segment for wound dressings market includes traditional and advanced. Advanced segment includes moist, antimicrobial and interactive. Advanced product segment accounts for a significant share in the global market owing to significant usage and enhanced utility of products. Geographical segmentation for wound dressings market includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America accounts for a significant share in the market growth due to geriatric population and rise in patient awareness levels for chronic wounds such as pressure ulcers, venous ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers. The key players in the wound dressings market include ColoPlast, HARTMANN, BSN Medical, Medline Industries, Medtronic Plc, Smith & Nephew, ConvaTec, 3M Healthcare, Derma Sciences and Systagenix. The global market for wound dressings will grow at a CAGR of 5.4% by 2022. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application (Hospital, Clinic, Homecare, etc.), and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America).

The report covers forecast and analysis for the wound dressings market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2012-2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on both output/volume and revenue. The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the wound dressings market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the wound dressings market on a global level. The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global wound dressings market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of

key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile.

Demand for this market rises from the Hospital, Clinic, Homecare, and other applications. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2017 to 2022. Relevantly, the report and company profiles specify the key drivers that are impacting the demand in global wound dressings market.

- Key Applications

Hospital

Clinic

Homecare

- Key Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and South America

-Key Vendors

Medtronic

Advanced Medical Solutions

Ahlstrom Corporation

Aso LLC

Aspen Surgical

B. Braun

BSN Medical GmbH

ConvaTec Incorporated

Derma Sciences

Medline Industries

Molnlycke

Smith & Nephew

Systagenix

3M Company

Company Coloplast

HARTMANN

Lohmann & Rauscher

