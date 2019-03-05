

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kohl's Corp. (KSS) released a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $272 million, or $1.67 per share. This compares with $468 million, or $2.81 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Kohl's Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $366 million or $2.24 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.4% to $6.82 billion from $7.06 billion last year.



Kohl's Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $366 Mln. vs. $312 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.24 vs. $1.87 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.18 -Revenue (Q4): $6.82 Bln vs. $7.06 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX