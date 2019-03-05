Silica Market Size Worth $10.10 Billion by 2026 | CAGR: 8.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global silica marketsize is anticipated to reach USD 10.10 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering an 8.6% CAGR during the forecast period. Rising demand for silica across various end-use industries such as rubber, agrochemicals, oral care, and paints and coatings is anticipated to drive the industry.

Key suggestions from the report:

Rubber is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period, in terms of revenue, on account of increasing demand from tire manufacturers

In terms of volume, construction captured the second largest market share of 13.9% in 2018, owing to greater compressive strength, high modulus of elasticity, and high flexural strength offered by silica fume in concrete

Agrochemicals is predicted to register a revenue-based CAGR of 7.6% due to increased viscosity and improved flowability offered by silica in agrochemical formulations

Asia Pacific dominated the market with a revenue share of 41.3% in 2018 owing to rapid expansion of automotive and construction sectors in the region

Evonik Industries, PPG Industries, Tosoh Silica Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., and Solvay SA are major players in the market. Capacity expansion owing to increasing demand and price modification on account of volatility in raw material prices are key strategies adopted by these companies.

Precipitated silica is the most extensively consumed product in the market. It is utilized in the reinforcement of elastomer products, such as automotive tires, due to its ability to reduce rolling resistance, improved traction under slippery conditions, and enhanced fuel efficiency. It also acts as an anti-blocking agent in thermoplastic films and a matting agent in paints and varnishes.

Rubber application acquired the largest share in 2018 and is estimated to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. The global demand for tires is increasing on account of an expanding automobile industry, especially in emerging economies. As a result, major tire manufacturers are aggressively involved in expansion projects in emerging economies like India. For instance, in April 2018 Bridgestone India announced plans to double its production capacity over the next five years at an investment of USD 304 million. This is anticipated to propel product demand from tire manufacturers.

In the construction sector, high-performance concrete (HPC) comprising silica has been recognized as one of the most significant advanced materials necessary for infrastructure development. HPC manufactured with silica fumes provides increased strength and higher resistance to corrosion, abrasion, and chemicals. Moreover, it offers lower permeability, enhanced durability, sustainability, and life-cycle cost efficiencies for concrete. This is estimated to drive utilization of the product in the construction sector.

The competitive landscape of the market reflects a number of companies currently engaging in capacity extensions in order to enhance their market position. For instance, in October 2018, Evonik set up a precipitated silica plant in South Carolina to meet the increasing demand from the tire industry in North America.

