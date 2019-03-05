Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Vestas receives 224 MW order in USA

Portland, 5 March 2019

Vestas has received a 224 MW order in the USA for V110-2.0 MW turbines.

The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines as well as a ten-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

Deliveries are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2019 while commissioning is planned for fourth quarter of 2019.

The project and customer are undisclosed at the customer's request.

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with 101 GW of wind turbines in 80 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and 86 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 24,600 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

