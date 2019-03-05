

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Barclays Plc (BARC.L, BCS) is preparing to merge its wearable mobile payments product BPay with its more popular Pingit app, after it struggled to attract users, Bloomberg reported.



The two products currently require retail customers to download and maintain two separate apps -- one for Pingit, which supports peer-to-peer transactions and international money transfers, and another for BPay, which lets people top up pre-paid credit onto wearable accessories for making contactless payments.



Barclays partnered with a number of watch brands, including Guess and Timex, in a bid to capture the growing market for wearables. BPay users, including those with partner products featuring an embedded BPay chip, will be moved to the Pingit app, the report said.



