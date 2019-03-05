Dell EMC Recognizes DriveScale as a Tier 1 Enterprise Infrastructure Global Partner

Partnership Helps Customers Achieve Public Cloud-Like Flexibility in Private Data Centers

SUNNYVALE, California, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveScale , the leader in delivering Composable Infrastructure for data-intensive workloads and a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner for Cloud Infrastructure joins a small, elite group of well-known organizations.

"DriveScale has been working with Dell EMC for over a year to help data-driven companies deploy flexible, adaptable compute infrastructure optimized to the demands of their big data, machine learning and containerized workloads," said Gene Banman, CEO at DriveScale. "Earning Tier 1 Global Partner status with Dell EMC validates the momentum we're seeing in this space, as well as the effectiveness of our joint solution."

DriveScale is compatible with Dell EMC PowerEdge Servers, Ethernet switches and data storage solutions. DriveScale is now sold with Dell EMC solutions globally, expanding on the previous agreement that focused solely on selling solutions within the U.S market via both Dell EMC direct and indirect sales channels. The joint offering provides IT with the industry-leading composable platform combined with the industry standard for servers and storage making the deployment of applications on bare metal or in containers simple and cost effective. This ultimately allows IT teams to easily purchase comprehensive data center solutions as they adapt to new and changing workloads.

Through the relationship, Dell EMC and DriveScale are targeting big data, machine learning, NoSQL and massively parallel processing solutions optimized for Kubernetes and containers on bare metal deployments in cloud and enterprise data centers.

"As one of the premier digital advertising technology companies, AppNexus depends on application performance and scale to power the marketplace for digital buyers and sellers. AppNexus has created a world-class platform that requires compute infrastructure that is highly efficient and expands seamlessly," said Tim Smith, SVP and GM, Global Technical Infrastructure and Operations at AT&T's Xandr group (formerly AppNexus). "DriveScale's unique composable platform is a critical element to ensure we scale with agility and flexibility at the right price point."

"With the emergence of technologies such as AI and advanced analytics, we need to be able to easily scale up or down based on current workloads," said Charles Boicey, Chief Innovation Officer at Clearsense. "DriveScale's solution allows us to flexibly recompose compute and storage resources on the fly and reduce resources trapped in siloed clusters. We moved our healthcare analytics solution from a public cloud to our equipment in a co-lo, and now have more compute power and storage capacity for the same price. We're excited to benefit from an even stronger relationship between these two world-class organizations."

The DriveScale Composable Platform provides the ability to flexibly create, adapt, deploy and later redeploy servers optimized per workload using pools of disaggregated, heterogeneous compute, storage and network fabric. Performance is equivalent to direct attached storage (DAS) and applications run unmodified. Global businesses looking for public-cloud-like agility and scale in their data center can turn to DriveScale to solve the overprovisioning, inflexibility and lifecycle management issues that plague IT teams deploying modern workloads on direct-attached storage servers.

DriveScale creates server infrastructure composed on the fly from pools of heterogeneous, low-cost compute nodes, storage systems and network fabric. Called Composable Infrastructure, the DriveScale Composable Platform orchestrates highly available, high-performance servers designed for data-intensive applications. Customers deploy and redeploy resources in minutes, eliminate resource underutilization and reduce refresh costs by decoupling compute and storage, providing cloud agility at scale in your data center at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions. Visit www.drivescale.com or follow us on Twitter at @DriveScale_Inc.

Dell EMC, a part of Dell Technologies, enables organizations to modernize, automate and transform their data center using industry-leading converged infrastructure, servers, storage and data protection technologies. This provides a trusted foundation for businesses to transform IT, through the creation of a hybrid cloud, and transform their business through the creation of cloud-native applications and big data solutions. Dell EMC services customers across 180 countries - including 99 percent of the Fortune 500 - with the industry's most comprehensive and innovative portfolio from edge to core to cloud.

