Cisco Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Dominating the Global Network Firewall Market with 19 Percent of the Market Share

Cisco's holistic portfolio of infrastructure solutions and a growing portfolio of security products and services have earned it a wide global footprint

SANTA CLARA, California, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global network firewall market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Cisco with the 2018 Global Market Leadership Award for garnering 19 percent market share in 2017 and total corporate revenues of $49.3 billion in FY 2018. It is the solution provider of choice among organizations all over the world in networking and security, and has a growing portfolio of security products and cloud-delivered services that can be integrated with its firewalls to create an agile and comprehensive security fabric.

"Cisco's strong and expanding market presence in multiple categories of cybersecurity has led to two consecutive years of 9 percent year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth in the security market. In the network firewall market, Cisco held market-leading shares of nearly 19 percent for calendar year 2017, while the next three competitors each had shares of between 17 percent and 18 percent," said Michael Suby, VP of Research. "Central to Cisco's strategy is its suite of firewall product lines designed to meet the needs of multiple market segments (small and midsized business, large business, enterprise, and large enterprise); it is the only top 4 vendor in the overall market that is also a top 3 vendor in all four business size market segments."

In both 2016 and 2017, Cisco grew faster than the market and Frost & Sullivan projects that Cisco will maintain its market share leadership into 2018. Supporting this projection, Cisco has an exceptional firewall portfolio. The company has supplemented its ASA router-based firewall product line with the enterprise-class Firepower NGFW platforms (through the acquisition of SourceFire) and the Cisco Meraki product line suitable for enterprise branch locations and small and midsized businesses. It has bolstered all of these firewall product lines with the Cisco Talos, the company's source of threat intelligence.

Over the last few years, Cisco's brand strength in security has solidified, driven by its aggressive product development strategy-a mix of internal development and acquisitions of core security platforms. Additionally, Cisco is building upon its physical and virtual appliance approach with the scalable, usage-based consumption model of cloud-delivered services. The October 2018 acquisition of Duo, a provider of as-a-service access security and multi-factor authentication, underlines Cisco's prowess in brand-building and expansion into cloud service delivery.

"Cisco's comprehensive product line allows customers to reduce the number of vendor relationships so they may simplify, streamline, and synergize for better business outcomes in networking and cybersecurity," noted Mr. Suby. "With visibility across endpoints, network, and cloud, Cisco is also positioned to assist its users in first visualizing alert correlations across its security technologies, confirming cause and effect, manual or automatic mitigation, and eventually, remediation. As its firewalls are strategically situated at network traffic aggregation points, it can drive customers' overall security readiness for active defense to a higher level."

