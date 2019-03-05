In today's digitally-charged economy, agile and innovative insight is the difference between success and failure.

Questback and Touchstone Research mark the 10th year of their partnership at the Quirk's event in Brooklyn for the marketing research and insights industry. This year at Quirk's, Questback and Touchstone not only celebrate their decade of success but hail the drive towards more cutting-edge and agile market research and competitive insights.

"Marketing research must be as fast-moving, dynamic and ever-changing as is today's consumer-centric tech-world," states Aaron Burch, Touchstone Research President. One of the most experienced and advanced online research firms, Touchstone Research is known for innovation, leading-edge technical solutions and excellence in customer service and product delivery. Leveraging Questback's Research Suite, Touchstone leads the charge in market research, delivering competitive insight to a prestigious Fortune 500 client list including industry leaders in media, entertainment, technology and family and youth markets.

"Innovation and excellence are at the core of Touchstone," Burch comments. "To deliver the insight our clients need, we at Touchstone must embrace the latest in consumer tech and leverage leading tools and methodologies to not just reach people but communicate with them in relevant ways leading to more accurate insights and intelligence." The two-day event in early March is one of three events Quirk's hosts for market researchers and insight professionals globally; this year's Brooklyn event sold out weeks in advance. "Agility and innovation rule the game," notes Frank Møllerop, Questback CEO. "Market researchers must embrace today's technology, new developments and people. But that in and of itself isn't enough. We must evolve. Market research needs to leverage technical advances, bridge experience gaps and cater to a new audience of clients and consumers."

Taking Competitive Insight to New Heights

Fundamental shifts in consumer and market expectations command a change in how we gather feedback and competitive insight. Market research has never been more integral or more competitive. To survive, agencies must meet increasing client demands for faster, more detailed and more meaningful insight. To thrive, they need to reinvent the client and consumer experience.

In ancient times, alchemists used a special stone to grade the purities of precious metals-a touchstone. Like their namesake, Touchstone, truly sets the standards for excellence in work and client experience. From online research panels, communities, and custom studies to youth and family research, Touchstone tackles the most contemporary, relevant marketing research projects for their clients. Using Questback's sophisticated market research software to respond to and exceed their client demands with confidence and agility, Touchstone has reimagined research for today's era. It's not just surveys, it's getting the insight required to transform your business.

Take control of your insights. Grow your brand.

Learn how Touchstone and Questback can help unleash the full potential of insight.

