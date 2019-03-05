eSentire Launches New Cloud-Based AI Engine for Insider and Persistent Threat Detection

New SaaS Application Delivers Human Expertise at Machine Scale

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (RSA Booth #1547) - eSentire, Inc., the global leader in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), today announced esINSIDER, a new cloud-based AI engine that proactively hunts long-term, sophisticated adversaries and insider threats within customers' environments. eSentire's 400-plus security engineers paired with esINSIDER deliver unparalleled detection and disruption of insider and persistent threats, protecting customers and their critical digital assets.

We operate in a world in which our data, infrastructure, endpoints, customers and supply chain partners are distributed everywhere, creating a challenge that requires full spectrum visibility of these assets. The number of connected devices is estimated to exceed 26.7 billion worldwide in 2019, according to Statista. As a result, insider threats and persistent, sophisticated adversaries can often bypass endpoint controls. Moving with impunity, they hide in network noise and leverage approved IT administrative tools that do not trigger standard alerts. This machine-scale world, where the scale, complexity and dynamic nature of data exceeds human cognition, demands a modern approach to solving the problems of cybersecurity.

Ashley Fidler, Chief Product Officer, eSentire, said: "Traditional security approaches have long struggled with detecting insider and ongoing threat campaigns as they overemphasize prevention of initial access. They also often process events and alerts as discrete incidents, leaving threats to go unnoticed for long periods of time. By applying our AI engine to surface unavoidable adversary behaviors, we can detect hidden threats that exist in networks and provide our security experts with the information needed to disrupt these sophisticated threats before they impact our customers' businesses."

The proprietary esINSIDER methodology further expands eSentire's MDR capabilities and aligns with its ongoing commitment to safeguarding businesses with human expertise at machine scale, by providing:

Dynamic, evolving managed detection and response: The software solution uses AI to enhance the detection of lateral movement of threat actors in networks by understanding the everchanging network norms and surfacing entities that are exhibiting characteristics of an attack campaign. eSentire experts then act as an extension of its customers' teams, determining the best actions to stop the threat before it becomes business-disrupting.

The software solution uses AI to enhance the detection of lateral movement of threat actors in networks by understanding the everchanging network norms and surfacing entities that are exhibiting characteristics of an attack campaign. eSentire experts then act as an extension of its customers' teams, determining the best actions to stop the threat before it becomes business-disrupting. Contextual and narrative user experience: The underlying AI automates the process of compiling the data needed to understand a threat campaign and delivers the findings in plain language reports with visualizations that trace the adversary's activities.

The underlying AI automates the process of compiling the data needed to understand a threat campaign and delivers the findings in plain language reports with visualizations that trace the adversary's activities. Delivery how you want it: The solution operates as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model and protects cloud, on-premises and hybrid cloud environments.

To learn more about esINSIDER and eSentire's market-leading solutions and services, visit: https://www.esentire.com/resource-library/esinsider. To learn more about our program at RSA Conference 2019, visit: http://mdr.esentire.com/rsa2019.

About eSentire:

eSentire, Inc., the global leader in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) , keeps organizations safe from constantly evolving cyber attacks that technology alone cannot prevent. Its 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC), staffed by elite security analysts, hunts, investigates, and responds in real-time to known and unknown threats before they become business disrupting events. Protecting more than $5.7 trillion AUM in the financial sector alone, eSentire absorbs the complexity of cybersecurity, delivering enterprise-grade protection and the ability to comply with growing regulatory requirements. For more information, visit www.esentire.com and follow @eSentire .

PR Contacts:

Rebecca Freiburger

eSentire Corporate Communications

+1 226.924.4679

Rebecca.Freiburger@esentire.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/829547/eSentire_Logo.jpg