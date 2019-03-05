sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 05.03.2019

WKN: A1171S ISIN: US6033801068 Ticker-Symbol: 4MN 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
05.03.2019 | 14:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc: Minerva Neurosciences to Report Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results and Business Updates on March 12, 2019

Management to host conference call

WALTHAM, Mass., March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will release financial results and business updates for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. The Company will host a webcast and conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and updates.

The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 312-5845 (domestic) or (765) 507-2618 (international) and referring to conference ID number 4598906. The live webcast can be accessed under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors and Media section of Minerva's website at ir.minervaneurosciences.com. The archived webcast will be available on the website beginning approximately two hours after the event for 90 days.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat CNS diseases. Minerva's proprietary compounds include: roluperidone.

Contact:

William B. Boni
VP, Investor Relations/
Corp. Communications
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.
(617) 600-7376


