Auth0 Announces Growth in DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland)

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 05, 2019, a global leader in Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS), today announced the company's growth in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland). Nearly 30 enterprise companies in DACH are already using Auth0's Universal Identity Platform to modernize their identity management and achieve compliance with data protection laws.

DACH companies are trending toward the cloud, according to Martin Kuppinger, founder and principal analyst at KuppingerCole: "We are seeing a strong increase in demand for Identity API platforms that partners, customers, and consumers can rely on for standardized identity and authentication services. Such solutions enable faster and better implementation of business applications in digital transformation. Auth0 is one of the leading providers of such platforms."



Enterprises migrating to the cloud must be able to speedily incorporate identity into their applications, while adhering to the highest standards of security and data sovereignty. Auth0 is GDPR-compliant, and can deployed in a customer's cloud, public cloud, or a private enterprise cloud in the Germany. Auth0 is an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN).



"We recognize the importance of DACH to the European economy, as well as to Auth0's continued growth, and are committed to being a trusted identity partner to enterprises in the region," said Steven Rees-Pullman, GM of EMEA at Auth0. "Being compliant and secure doesn't mean sacrificing a customized user experience. We are proud to deliver a cloud solution that the market demands."



To support the expansion, Auth0 has launched a German version of its website and added Mathias Conradt as Senior Solutions Engineer. Based in Stuttgart, Conradt will engage with Auth0 prospects to understand their technical requirements and guide them to the best identity solution. Auth0 plans to double support for the DACH region in 2019.

