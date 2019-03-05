Selina Announces Second New York Location and Woodstock Property to Open This Summer

NEW YORK, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selina - one of Fast Company's 2019 Most Innovative Companies - has today announced a second New York City location and an expansive Woodstock, New York retreat, accelerating the company's plan to open more than 15 hotels in the U.S. by 2020 following its recently announced flagship location at 138 Bowery.



Located in the heart of Chelsea, Selina has confirmed its second New York City property -- Hotel Americano -- at 518 W 27th Street. Opening this May, the 38,000 square-foot property will feature 126 beds and combine hotel, cowork and food and beverage concepts with a year-round rooftop and living art gallery format, including in-room experiences inspired by the famous gallery district.

Highlighting Selina's diverse approach to locations -- as demonstrated by its 45 unique and often unexpected urban, coastal and jungle locations across Latin America and Europe -- it has also closed a 27,000 square-foot property on 6.5 acres of land in Woodstock, New York. Set to open this August ahead of the Woodstock Music Festival 50th Anniversary, the property will feature the brand's signature Selina Music Studios and function as a retreat for artists and creatives.

Selina announced its flagship New York City location at 138 Bowery in December 2018. The 63,000 square foot property -- which is currently under development and planned to open in June -- will feature hotel, cowork, retail and food and beverage concepts including an expansive rooftop and communal spaces that will be activated year-round by artists and musicians, with an on-site residency program and artist and recording studios.

According to Selina's President, Yoav Gery, the locations will be the first of many as the culture-centric company doubles-down in the U.S.

"The rate with which we're growing across the world has proven the demand for our experiential hospitality model. We're excited to bring the flavor of Latin America -- where we first launched -- together with the cutting-edge technology coming out of our Tel Aviv-based innovation team, to develop highly-creative and connected hotel and coworking spaces across the U.S.," Gery said.

"We're at the forefront of a shift in how millennials, Gen Z and nomads of all ages and backgrounds live, work and explore the world, and having such a prominent presence in the United States is key for our adventurous audience."

With more than 40 additional properties currently under development in Latin America, Europe and North America - including three Miami locations set to open this year - Selina is actively seeking properties across the West Coast, Midwest, Southwest and Southeast of America, including urban, desert and coastal locations.

For more information on Selina, visit www.selina.com (http://www.selina.com).

For press inquiries, please contact:

Zoe Watson at zoe@praytellagency.com or 415.758.8771

Alice Lu at alice@praytellagency.com or 617.818.2944

ABOUT SELINA:

Selina is one of the world's fastest growing hospitality brands, blending beautifully-designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Custom built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Founded in Latin America in 2015, each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations around the world -- from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. Selina currently operates 45 locations throughout Latin America and Europe and is growing at an average of a new property each week. The company plans to rapidly expand across Europe and the United States, targeting 100 locations and 100,000 beds by 2022. For further information on Selina visit www.selina.com or check out @selina on Instagram or Facebook.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8031343-35d5-4914-a8bf-b612624dfdaf (http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8031343-35d5-4914-a8bf-b612624dfdaf)