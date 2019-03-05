SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of its Global Furniture and Furnishings Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Health issues such as lower back and joint pains are common occurrences which are being attributed to wrong seating postures. This is creating the necessity to install ergonomic chairs and desks at the corporate sectors and institutions to reduce the joint-related ailments suffered by the workers there. This trend is creating substantial demand for the furniture and furnishings market. The proliferation of SMEs is increasing the commercial and industrial space occupancy rate. Consequently, this is creating a massive demand for a range of furnishings and furniture, thereby; accelerating the category spend momentum on a global scale.

The economic stability in the US is favoring a constant industrial growth which, in turn, is paving the way for the subsequent growth of the commercial leasing industry. This category subsegment alone has registered a revenue of $221bn last year. A high rate of category adoption in the hotel industry which is a result of the thriving tourism industry in South America will offset the initial growth setback posed by the slow pace of the construction sector in the region.

Enterprises looking to procure furniture and furnishings can leverage this market intelligence report to better devise their pricing strategies and identify avenues to reduce excess spend. An overview of the strategic sourcing objectives, risk assessment strategies, supplier selection criteria, supplier cost structure, and category management insights is also offered in this furniture and furnishings sourcing and procurement report.

"Partnering with suppliers that can customize furniture will enable buyers to minimize their procurement spend because of the supplier's capabilities to create products that cost less and use high-quality raw materials," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora

This furniture and furnishings market intelligence report has highlighted the following cost drivers to play a critical role in influencing category spend. They include:

Rise in industrial and commercial occupancy is estimated to drive the category spend

Changes in prices of raw materials and tax have a high impact on the category prices

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the facility management category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts provide information on supplier selection criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs.

