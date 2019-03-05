Uptick Newswire Hosts Sunstock, Inc. on the Stock Day Podcast to Discuss Their Unique Position in The Cryptocurrency Space

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2019 / Uptick Newswire Stock Day Podcast welcomed Sunstock, Inc. (OTC PINK: SSOK) (the 'Company'), a company that operates a coin store that buys and sells precious metal coins as well as an asset-backed suite of cryptocurrencies backed by gold, silver, and platinum. CEO, President, and Chairman of the Company, Jason Chang, as well as Co-Founder and General Counsel of the Triple 8 Digital Tokens, Destiny Aigbe, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

To begin the interview, Jolly asked the guests to explain the Company's recent project, Mom's Silver Shop in Sacramento, CA. Chang explained that the Company specializes in selling precious metals like gold, silver, and bullion. Currently, the Company produces about $5 million in annual revenue and works continuously to increase profit margins. Their discounted prices allow them to compete with larger companies in the precious metal industry and helps them maintain a steady revenue stream.

Jolly then asked about the Company's spread. Chang explained that the Company earns about 15% in terms of a profit margin, however, this number varies based on the precious metal in question.

Aigbe then explained the Company's recent announcement of their Triple 8 precious metal offering. 'The Triple 8 offering is an asset-backed precious metal offering of digital tokens, or digital currency, that will be linked to specific gold, platinum, or silver metals,' stated Aigbe.

Jolly then asked about the Company's recent addition of analyst, David Morgan. Aigbe shared that Morgan is well-known for his authority in the precious metals space and offers excellent exposure for the Company. His expertise and the potential opportunities he can provide are highly valued by the Sunstock team.

Jolly asked if Chang and Aigbe could share with listeners more information about the Company's Triple 8 debit card. Aigbe explained that this debit card will allow users to spend the Triple 8 digital tokens anywhere that debit cards are accepted. This is a truly unique product, as currently forms of cryptocurrency are not easily spent among retailers.

To close the interview, Aigbe stated that the Company currently has several unique projects in progress. He further shared that the Company is one of the most successful in terms of creating asset-backed coin offerings. ' Sunstock is definitely a company that is poised to grow,' closed Aigbe.

About Sunstock, Inc.

Sunstock, Inc. intends to acquire and operate hotels, rental income properties and hold a strong position in silver commodities.

The management of Sunstock, Inc. believes that stimulative monetary policies adopted by the United States may cause an increase in dramatic inflation of the US dollar currency in the near future. To avoid economic uncertainty, high inflation, and currency losses, the Company intends to strategically target investments in hotels, residential real estate, and the precious metals market.

Sunstock, Inc. has an exciting future as its management team explores all of the new age opportunities presented by the crowdfund platform. Crowdfunding permits traditional real estate the ability to discover and then acquire or develop properties the Company may not have otherwise known were available and broadens its target from local or regional to national. Crowdfunding also offers Sunstock the opportunity to identify projects to potentially develop via crowdsourced funding blended in with its own financing sources.

The demand for metals is continuing alongside a growing global population that will have a greater overall need for products such as cars, computers and household goods all of which can't be produced without metals. Gold has been the primary accepted tangible asset used as money for thousands of years. As a result of the recent recession, gold hit an all-time high of $1,900 an ounce in 2011. Gold which is considered a currency and hedge against inflation has fallen by a third since 2011 to below $1,250 per ounce on average. While the price of gold has suffered over the past five years, the metal will continue to be stored by central banks as a backup to more common currency. On the other hand, Silver considered a hybrid metal for its use as a currency and in the industrial application has been hit the hardest in the past three years, falling by more than half to below $20 per ounce on average. Silver is in a slump, but demand for the metal will continue given its strength and thermal conductivity, which is used in a number of industrial applications from electronics to automobiles.

By comparing the current and future economic outlook, bullion is the safe haven to protect investors against a possible catastrophe in the economic markets. Therefore, the current significant fallen price of bullion is an opportunity for Sunstock, Inc. to invest in Gold and Silver.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be construed as "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management under the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue, our ability to develop new products and evolve existing ones. For a complete description of these and other risk factors that may affect the future performance of Sunstock, Inc., see "Risk Factors" in the filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company also undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

