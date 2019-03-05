Envision Solar International, Inc.: Envision Solar EV ARC Solar Charging Stations Available at Washington State Park this Spring

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2019 / Envision Solar International, Inc., (OTCQB: EVSI) ('Envision Solar,' or the 'Company'), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, announced that Washington State Parks will deploy its EV ARCTM products to provide emissions-free EV charging. The units will be placed at Gingko Petrified Forest State Park, off Interstate 90, the park offers a unique geology museum and interpretive trails for visitors.

Washington State Parks recently purchased two EV ARCTM products because of their ease of installation and the 100% emissions-free driving delivered by the units using clean solar energy. The EV ARCTM units will align perfectly with the department's sustainability plan, which includes switching to renewable energy sources over time. The Gingko location is in an area where limited charging opportunities for motorists exist. The units will allow park users to plug in and drive on sunshine. The agency also appreciates the freedom to move EV ARCTM stations when necessary to optimize usage.

'We are happy that Washington State Parks is joining the growing list of agencies who recognize the benefits of driving on sunshine with our EV ARCs,' said Envision Solar CEO, Desmond Wheatley. 'We are delighted to be working with them and look forward to enabling more clean, green, impact-free charging infrastructure for them in the future.'

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission manages more than 100 state parks, including long-distance trails, marine parks and heritage areas. State Parks provides recreation, stewardship and interpretive and educational opportunities to visitors. As the number of EVs on US roads grows there will be an increasing requirement for the unique benefits offered by the EV ARCTM off-grid charging solution in these locations. Envision Solar considers Parks and Recreation agencies in Washington and across the US as likely areas of continued future growth.

Invented and manufactured in California, the patented EV ARCTM and EV ARCTM HP products fit inside single parking spaces without reducing available parking. EV ARCTM generates enough clean solar electricity to power up to 225 miles of EV driving in a day. EV ARCTM HP DC fast charging systems provide up to 1100 miles per day. The EV ARCTM system's solar electrical generation is enhanced by EnvisionTrakTM (patented) which causes the solar array to follow the sun, generating up to 25% more electricity than a fixed array. The energy is stored in the EV ARCTM product's on-board energy storage for charging day or night, and to provide EV charging and emergency power during grid failure. The EV ARCTM product is a permanent solution that provides Level I, Level II and DC Fast Charging but because it requires no trenching, foundations or installation work of any kind, it is deployed in minutes and can be moved to a new location with ease. EV ARCTM products are manufactured in the company's San Diego facility by combat veterans, individuals with disabilities, and other minority demographics and highly talented, mission-driven team members.

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com, is a sustainable technology innovation company whose unique and patented products include the EV ARCTM and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrakTM patented solar tracking, SunChargeTM solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARCTM technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the OTC Bulletin Board under the symbol [EVSI]. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com, call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social to keep up with the latest news: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

